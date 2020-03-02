Blow Fill Seal Technology Market to Pave Path for Augmented Revenue during the Period between 2018-2028

Medical non-adherence is a complex healthcare problem with profound repercussions. The multidimensional problem can arise due to an assortment of reasons which can be related to the patient or the treatment and healthcare provider. In addition to risking patients’ well-being, medical non-adherence is known to cause a substantial increase in the generation of waste and cost while deterring the efficacy of treatments. A concrete example of the problem became evident after studies estimated that approximately 50% of the US population failed to consume medication as per the prescribed directions. Another survey claimed that medical non-adherence were responsible for costing the US healthcare system an additional $200 billion.

The daunting challenge that continues to pose a threat to the healthcare industry is causing pharmaceutical companies to work towards the development of advanced drug delivery systems and packaging solutions that can effectively help solve the problem. Blow seal fill technology is gradually becoming a vital part of the pharmaceutical manufacturing process owing to its ability to aid in accurate unit dosage medicine packaging. The precise packaging ability could prove imperative in improving patient adherence around the world. In addition to this, the blow fill seal technology enhances drug accuracy while reducing the probability of drug contamination. An increasing number of pharmaceutical manufacturers are slowly beginning to integrate the use of technology in their production facilities which are expected to bolster blow fill seal technology market growth.

Constant Pressure on Pharmaceutical Manufacturers to Maintain Affordable Pricing Can Hamper Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Growth

The constant pressure on pharmaceutical manufacturers to maintain affordable pricing of their products continues to perturb the industry. Patent losses and increasing government pressure to curb healthcare losses are key factors that are impacting the revenue of pharmaceutical companies. Patent expirations are further allowing the proliferation of the generic drugs market which is gradually expanding its reach at the expense of specialized drug manufacturers. Consequentially, pharmaceutical manufacturers are struggling to maintain cutting-edge production facilities. Integration of blow fill seal technology incurs a heavy cost due to the requirement of skilled labor, straight line maintenance and depreciation, and resins. Although the blow fill seal technology offers a plethora of advantages, pharmaceutical manufacturers show signs of reluctance when integrating the blow fill seal technology to production lines. These factors could impede the growth of blow fill seal technology market.

Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Growth to be Underpinned by its Widespread Adoption in F&B Packaging

The demand for in-house packaging in the food and beverages industry is on the rise. Customized blow fill seal technology can streamline the packaging process for companies and could substantially enhance their profits by eliminating the need for warehousing of raw materials and simplifying the handling process. Blow fill seal technology is expected to find widespread adoption in the carbonated drinks packaging owing to its advanced leak proofing and sealing applications. The benefits of using blow fill seal technology in packaging are likely expected to reduce the time to market for food and beverages companies while lowering the consumption of raw material required in the process. F&B companies are growing increasingly aware of the benefits offered by the technology which, in turn, is likely to propel the growth of the blow fill seal technology market.

Blow Fill Seal Technology Market: Promising Prospects in Healthcare Industry

