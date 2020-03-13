Blood Virus Testing Market 2019 Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2025

Blood Virus Testing Market 2019

Viral testing is carried out to detect infections caused by viruses by destroying cells of immune system. Viruses breed only in living cells and cause diseases by destructing or injuring the cells they infect, damaging the body’s whole immune system, altering the genetic material (DNA) of the cells they infect, or cause inflammation that can damage the complete organ. A viral infection can occur in different parts of the body such as intestine, respiratory tract and lungs. Common viral infections include common cold which is caused due to infection in the upper respiratory tract and influenza. Diagnostic virology is formulating diagnosis of viral disease and is moving rapidly mainstream in clinical medicine. Blood tests play a crucial role in diagnosing viral infections through various tests such as antibody testing, viral DNA or RNA detection tests. These test can show the exact virus causing an infection in the body.

Globally, there is rapid increase in number viral infections which are difficult to diagnose due to the nature of viruses which has surged the demand for viral testing. Blood virus testing has been proved to be successful in diagnosis of such viruses and thus blood virus testing market is estimated to represent colossal growth during the forecast period (2016-2024). Various research organizations such as Howard Hughes Medical Institute are working to develop one-stop-shop testing for viruses and have been successful recently. Improving research and medical facilities powered by technology is expected to develop new market opportunities for blood virus testing over the forecast years.

In 2018, the global Blood Virus Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Blood Virus Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blood Virus Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

bioMérieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Omega Diagnostics Group

Randox Laboratories

OraSure Technologies

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Full Blood Count Test

Test for Inflammation

Immunology Test

Liver Function Test

VirScan Test

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Blood Virus Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Blood Virus Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders

Blood Virus Testing Manufacturers

Blood Virus Testing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Blood Virus Testing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

