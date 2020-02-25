Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Global Demand Analysis, Business Strategies, Growth Status, Future Scope, Size, Share and Forecast to 2023

As per Market Research Future (MRFR)’s latest report, the global blood transfusion diagnostics market is set to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The value of the market is estimated to grow from USD 1.5 Bn in 2016 to USD 2.45 Bn in 2023. The excess demand for blood transfusions over its supply is likely to expedite the growth of the blood transfusion diagnostics market through the projection period.

Key Players :

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

Some of the key players profiled in this report are Grifols (Spain), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), bioMérieux (France), Immucor (U.S), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Beckman Coulter (U.S), Diagast (France), BAG healthcare (Germany), DiaSorin (Italy), Fujirebio (Belgium), Grifols (Spain), Biokit (Spain), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (U.S), Abbott Diagnostics (U.S), and Quidel (U.S), Hologic/Gen-Probe (U.S).

Get Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1126

Market Drivers

The rising awareness about blood donation coupled with exponentially increasing cases of emergency is likely to intensify the demand for blood transfusion diagnostics for preventing the transfer of infectious diseases. The large-scale prevalence of infectious blood diseases is another major factor responsible for catapulting the blood transfusion diagnostics market on an upward trajectory.

The technological advancements and deployment of automation in blood banks are anticipated to have a favorable impact on the proliferation of the blood transfusion diagnostics market in during the assessment period. The market resonates strong opportunities for growth and the initiatives undertaken by the government for promoting blood donation is further prognosticated to catalyze the expansion of the market.

Industry News :

In October 2018, The FDA (U.S.) approved the first diagnostic test that reports genotypes when evaluating blood compatibility for transfusions, ID Core XT test, developed by Grifols’ Progenika Biopharma unit.

In October 2018, Bio-Rad, a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, has announced the receipt of FDA clearance for IH-Reader 24, which is a semi-automated blood typing instrument.

In November 2018, Immucor, Inc., a leader in transfusion and transplantation diagnostics, has announced that it has received FDA (U.S.) clearance for NEO Iris™, which underscores the efforts to automate the blood bank.

Segments :

By blood product, the global blood transfusion diagnostics market has been segmented into red blood cells, platelets, plasma, albumin, immunoglobulin preparations, and other products.

By technology, the blood transfusion diagnostics market is segmented into western blot, ELISA, nucleic acid amplification, fluorescence assay, rapid test, and other technologies. The ELISA segment has been further sub-segmented into chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), fluorescence immunoassays (FIA), and colorimetric immunoassay (CI). The nucleic acid amplification segment is sub-segmented into Thermomechanical analysis (TMA) and real-time PCR.

By end-users, the blood transfusion diagnostics market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, blood banks, laboratories.

Regional Analysis :

The global blood transfusion diagnostics market, by region, has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Americas is the largest market for blood transfusion diagnostics. The regional market is poised to expand during the forecast period owing to increasing blood transfusions, rising awareness about blood donations, prevalence of infectious blood diseases, and initiatives undertaken by the government and other organization. Additionally, the rise in the use of nucleic acid amplification test is also likely to play a significant role in the augmentation of the blood transfusion diagnostics market in the foreseeable future.

Europe is projected to retain its second spot in the global blood transfusion diagnostics market towards the end of the review period. Asia Pacific, also, is expected to exhibit substantial growth over the assessment period. The growth is attributable to the increasing patient pool, rising awareness about diseases screening, increasing count of blood donors, etc. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa is set to witness steady growth through the forecast period.

Browse Complete Report visit https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/blood-transfusion-diagnostics-market-1126

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

TOC Continued…

Do You Have Specific Requirement? Ask To Our [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1126

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Statistical Report, Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312