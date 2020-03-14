Blood Testing 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 2.82 % and Forecast to 2023

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global blood testing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from retail sales of blood testing equipment, which includes instruments, reagents, and consumables.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key vendors

• Abbott Laboratories

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• F. Hoffmann La Roche

• Siemens Healthineers

Other prominent vendors

• bioMerieux

• Cardinal Health

• Cepheid

• Danaher

• Novartis

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Trinity Biotech

• Trividia Health

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2482130-global-blood-testing-market-2017-2021

Market driver

• High demand for RDTs

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Lack of trained professionals

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Thriving demand for POCT

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2482130-global-blood-testing-market-2017-2021

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)