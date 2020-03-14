Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

New Study On “2018-2023 Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Forecast” Added To Wise Guy Reports Database

The blood pressure monitoring devices market is anticipated to witness an impressive growth rate with a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Major factors that fuel the growth of the global blood pressure monitoring devices include increase in the number of cases of the hypertension and cardiovascular diseases in people.

Increase in geriatric & obese population, rising awareness toward health in developing economies are likely to act as high impact rendering drivers for the global blood pressure monitoring devices market. In the recent years, it has been observed that the number of patients getting diagnosis across the globe is increasing for cardiovascular diseases and checking, & maintaining the blood pressure is the basic need to cure these diseases. However, fluctuation of readings in digital devices will be a challenge for the market during the forecast period. The reason for impacting the growth of the market will be declining price of blood pressure monitoring devices. An expertise is needed in checking blood pressure through mercury sphygmomanometer. However, government regulations and investments are expected to drive the growth of monitoring devices market in a positive direction.

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is geographically segregated into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). In the current scenario, North America dominates the global blood pressure monitoring devices market. The main factor of dominance is well established healthcare infrastructure, high diagnosis rate of the patients and growth in the chronic diseases due to the changing lifestyle of the people in the region. Europe is also estimated to show a positive growth rate in the blood pressure monitoring devices during the forecast period.

APAC is anticipated to be fastest growing region mainly due to countries such as Japan, China, and India. China and India are the most populous countries in the world and high rate prevalence of the CVD can be observed in both the countries in the recent years and is expected to be same during the forecast period. Increasing investment by manufacturers, increasing awareness, rising purchasing power, rapidly improving healthcare facilities, and rising number of undiagnosed & untreated cases of high BP are key factors attributing to this regional market growth.

Key players of blood pressure monitoring devices market are A&D Medical, American Diagnostic Corp., Bosch + Sohn GmbH U. CO. KG, Briggs Healthcare, Inc., Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Covidien PLC, and GE Healthcare Ltd. The market players are adopting the strategy of tie-ups with universities and research institutes for increasing their market share across the globe. The report covers overview about the companies, their recent product launches, merger with another firms, acquisition by the company, and disinvestment of the company. The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, sector analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis, patent analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, component and regional outlook.

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Research and Analysis, By Device Type

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Research and Analysis, By End User Application

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Research and Analysis, By End User Application

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market.

Insights about market determinants, which are stimulating the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some points from table of content:

1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

1.2.4. EXCEPTIONS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATION

2.3.1.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.1.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.1.3. CHINA

2.3.1.4. INDIA

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. INCREASING HYPERTENSION

3.1.2. INCREASING GERIATRIC & OBESE POPULATION

3.1.3. RISE IN AWARENESS & DIAGNOSIS OF THE PEOPLE

3.1.4. ADVANCEMENT IN BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING DEVICES TECHNOLOGY

3.1.5. INCREASE IN CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

3.1.6. INCREASING TREND POC (POINT OF CARE) DEVICES MONITORING DEVICES

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. FLUCTUATIONS OF READINGS IN DIGITAL DEVICES

3.2.2. NEED OF EXPERTISE IN MERCURY SPHYGMOMANOMETER

3.2.3. HEARING IMPAIRED CAN’T USE MERCURY SPHYGMOMANOMETER

3.2.4. DECLINING PRICE OF BLOOD GLUCOSE MONITORS DEVICES

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY IN MONITORING DEVICES

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1.BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING BY DEVICE TYPE

4.1.1. MERCURY SPHYGMOMANOMETER

4.1.2. ANEROID SPHYGMOMANOMETERS

4.1.3. DIGITAL DEVICES

4.1.3.1. FINGER TYPE

4.1.3.2. WRIST TYPE

4.1.3.3. ARM TYPE

4.2. BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING DEVICES BY ACCESSORY TYPE

4.2.1.1. BLOOD PRESSURE CUFFS

4.2.1.2. MANOMETERS

4.2.1.3. VALVES AND BLADDERS

4.2.1.4. OTHERS

4.3. BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING BY END USER

4.3.1.1. HOSPITAL

4.3.1.2. PERSONAL USE/ HOMECARE

4.3.1.3. LABORATORY

4.3.1.4. OTHER

5. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

5.1. NORTH AMERICAN

5.1.1. UNITED STATES

5.1.2. CANADA

5.2. EUROPE

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. GERMANY

5.2.3. SPAIN

5.2.4. FRANCE

5.2.5. ITALY

5.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

5.3. APAC

5.3.1. CHINA

5.3.2. JAPAN

5.3.3. INDIA

5.3.4. REST OF APAC

5.4. REST OF THE WORLD

Continued…….

