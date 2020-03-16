Blood Lancet Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

A blood lancet is a small and disposable medical device utilized in capillary blood sampling.

Lancets are similar to scalpel but has a double-edged needle or blade. Blood lancets are used to make minuscule punctures to obtain blood samples for diagnosis of several diseases such as diabetes hyperlipidemia and dyslipidemia.

The global Blood Lancet market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Blood Lancet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blood Lancet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Becton Dickinson

Improve Medical

Terumo

Sarstedt

F.L. Medical

Medtronic

Haemonetics

Shangdong Lianfa Medical

Nipro Medical

Abbott Laboratories

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By product

Safety Lancets

Homecare Lancets

Others

By end user

Hospital

Clinics

Blood Banks

Others

Segment by Application

Cholesterol Test

Glucose Test

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Blood Lancet Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Blood Lancet

1.2 Blood Lancet Segment By product

1.2.1 Global Blood Lancet Production Growth Rate Comparison By product (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Safety Lancets

1.2.3 Homecare Lancets

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Blood Lancet Segment by Application

1.3.1 Blood Lancet Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Cholesterol Test

1.3.3 Glucose Test

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Blood Lancet Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Blood Lancet Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Blood Lancet Market Size

1.5.1 Global Blood Lancet Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Blood Lancet Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Blood Lancet Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Blood Lancet Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Blood Lancet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Blood Lancet Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Blood Lancet Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Blood Lancet Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Blood Lancet Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Blood Lancet Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Blood Lancet Business

7.1 Becton Dickinson

7.1.1 Becton Dickinson Blood Lancet Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Blood Lancet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Becton Dickinson Blood Lancet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Improve Medical

7.2.1 Improve Medical Blood Lancet Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Blood Lancet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Improve Medical Blood Lancet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Terumo

7.3.1 Terumo Blood Lancet Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Blood Lancet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Terumo Blood Lancet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sarstedt

7.4.1 Sarstedt Blood Lancet Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Blood Lancet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sarstedt Blood Lancet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 F.L. Medical

7.5.1 F.L. Medical Blood Lancet Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Blood Lancet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 F.L. Medical Blood Lancet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

