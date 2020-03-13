Blood Ketone Test Meter Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand

Blood ketone test meter estimates the presence of ketones in the blood. Ketones are substances that the human body makes when cells don’t get enough glucose; which is the human body’s primary requirement. Ketones are otherwise called Ketone bodies (blood), beta-hydroxybutyric corrosive, serum ketones and acetoacetate. Ketone are usually available in blood or urine. Increased ketone level may demonstrate diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a complication of diabetes that can prompt coma or even death.

A ketone blood test is used by patients to avoid any medical crisis. Individuals additionally use ketone testing as an approach to test whether their body is separating fat. Higher ketone levels indicate probability of weight reduction. For diabetic patients injecting insulin commonly have high ketone levels which is ought to be viewed as possibly unsafe. Blood ketone test meter is generally used to check for diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) in patients with type 1 diabetes.

Increasing Awareness About Diabetic Care and Rise in Obese Population Boosting Demand for Blood Ketone Test Meters

The growth in the blood ketone test meter market is characterized by the increasing prevalence of ketone level and diabetes. Growing geriatric population and rise in the obese population, are some of the significant driving factors in an ever-increasing number of consumers for blood ketone test meters. Technological advancements in test meter kits, increasing awareness about diabetic care in people, and favorable health insurance and reimbursement scenario are further boosting the demand in blood ketone test meter market.

The high cost and poor reimbursements for blood ketone test meters and supplies are expected to restrain the growth of the ketone test meter market. For example, in developing countries, like China and India, patients can bear the costs of blood ketone test meters and testing strips and hence blood ketone test meter market in these countries is expected to grow in the near future. Whereas in developed countries, like, Canada and some European countries there is a restriction on the number of testing strips provided per patient per year depending on the treatment plan of the patient; which in terms is a threat to the growth of the ketone test meter market.

Blood Ketone Test Meter Market Segmentation

The blood ketone test meter market is segmented by product, testing site, patient care setting, application, and region.

Blood Ketone Test Meter Market, by Product

Self-Monitoring Blood Ketone Meter

Blood ketone meters

Testing strips

Lancets & Lancing Devices

Continuous ketone Monitoring Systems

Sensors

Transmitters

Receivers

Blood Ketone Test Meter Market, by Testing Site

Fingertip testing

Alternate Site Testing

Blood Ketone Test Meter Market, by Patient Care Setting

Self/Home Care

Hospital & Clinics

Blood Ketone Test Meter Market, by Application

Type 1 Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes

