Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Size, Sales Opportunities in Asia Pacific, Regional Analysis by Top Key Players | By Type, By Technology, By End-User| Industry Forecast to 2023

Blood glucose test strip are small & disposable and they are used to monitor the blood glucose level. It plays an important role in the blood glucose monitoring and treatment of diabetes. Total diabetic population in China is 113 million, which accounts 11% of total Chinese population, whereas 67 million people in India have diabetes. Additionally, 20% of population from most of the South Indian cities have diabetes. According to a study, China has the highest smoking rate and smoking increases the chances of developing diabetes by 45% as compare to non-smoker, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market over the assessment period.

The blood glucose test strip market is increasing due to increasing diabetic population, developing technology, increasing R &D in diabetes, increasing awareness among the people, and improving diagnosis and treatment techniques for diabetes. On the other hand, high cost of the strips and introduction of sensor technology, which continuously monitor and indicate blood glucose level may hamper the growth of the market.

Major Key Players

Some of the major key players in the market are

Abbott (US)

LifeScan, Inc. (US)

BioSensors, Inc. (US)

AgaMatrix (US)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

i-SENS. Inc. (South Korea)

TaiDoc Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

Universal Biosensors (Australia)

Beijing Yicheng Electronic Co., Ltd (China)

Hmd Biomedical (Taiwan)

and B. Braun Melsungen Ag (Germany).

Segmentation

Asia Pacific blood glucose test strip market is segmented on basis of types, technology and end users.

On the basis of types, the market is segmented into glucose oxidase, glucose dehydrogenase, and other.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into wicking technology and channel technology.

On the basis of end user, the market is categorised in hospital, clinic, homecare, and others

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific region is segmented into Japan, China, India, Australia, Republic of Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. India and China are two most populated countries in this region, which together accounts for 180 million of diabetic patient. Increasing diabetic population in these countries has attracted many of the multinational companies to enter in the market. Overweight and obesity are majorly responsible for developing diabetes. Additionally, poor diet plan and lack of exercise contribute to the increasing diabetic population and India and China have the huge obese and overweight population. Thus, increasing prevalence of diabetes, & obesity, increasing demand for the homecare devices, and increasing healthcare expenditure drive the market growth. Moreover, increasing per capita income and increasing awareness will push the market growth over the forecasted period.

