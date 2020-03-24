Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Robust Expansion by Top Key Manufactures | Worldwide Overview by Upcoming Trends, Size, Share, Segments, Top 10 Players Analysis

Market Scenario

The blood glucose test strip market is presumed to garner USD 18.5 billion during the forecast period (2015-2020). The market is presumed to register 6.2 % CAGR owing to the increasing diabetic population, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Blood glucose test strip can be referred to as a small non-reusable plastic strip. It is a crucial component of blood glucose meters that helps to monitor and control diabetes.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

Blood glucose test strips are self-testing strips which let pre-diabetic and diabetic people track their blood glucose level on a regular basis without visiting a diagnostic laboratory or a clinic. With the growing diabetic population, the global market for blood glucose test strip is considered to foster during the assessment period. For instance, as per the International Diabetic Federation, around 415 million people had diabetes in 2015. The number is estimated to reach 642 million by the end of 2040. Moreover, technological advancements such as accuracy of the tests along with awareness among the people regarding diabetes are stimulating the market growth.

On the flip side, product recall owing to the inefficiency of devices such as intense competition resulting in pricing pressure and false glucose reading are some of the major factors considered to impede the global blood glucose test strip market in the coming years.

Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Market: Segmental Analysis

The blood glucose test strip market has been segmented on the basis of technology, distribution channel, and region.

By mode of technology, the global blood glucose test strip market has been segmented into optical, thin film electrochemical, and thick film electrochemical.

By mode of distribution channel, the global blood glucose test strip market has been segmented into retail pharmacy and hospital pharmacy. Among these, the hospital pharmacy is likely to dominate the global market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the assessment period. The growth is attributed to the increasing preference for self-care testing among the patients to monitor diabetes.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global blood glucose test strip market span across regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Among all the regions, North America is presumed to lead the global blood glucose test strip market with $ 7.89 billion revenue. The growth is attributed to the extensive use of information technology coupled with high expenditure on healthcare. Moreover, the presence of major medical device manufacturers and high adoption of latest technologies are considered to stimulate the market during the review period.

Europe is estimated to hold the second position in the global market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the review period. High healthcare expenditure led by France and Germany is anticipated to drive the global market.

The Asia Pacific region is presumed to expand at a rapid pace owing to the presence of major regions such as India and China which are expected to lead the market due to unmet needs. This region is presumed to expand at 12.9 % CAGR owing to the growing number of diabetic population.

Industry Updates

January 2018: Ascensia Diabetes Care has recently announced the expansion of its strategic alliance with the Insulet Corporation which is a leader in tubeless insulin pump technology. The expansion follows the worldwide non-exclusive development agreement that Ascensia had announced in June 2017, to connect its CONTOUR NEXT ONE blood glucose monitoring system with Insulet’s next-generation Omnipod System.

Competitive Dashboard

The major players operating the global market are Apex Biotechnology Corp, Shanghai MicroSense, ALL Medicus, Beijing Yicheng Electronics, Elektronika, Nipro Diagnostics, Bayer Diabetes Care, B. Braun, LifeScan, ACON Laboratories, Jiangsu Yuyue, HMD BioMedical Inc., TaiDoc, Betachek National Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, i-SENS, Universal Biosensors, Abbott, SANNUO, AgaMatrix Inc, and others.

