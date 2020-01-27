Blood Glucose Meter Market – United States Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2022

United States Blood Glucose Meter Industry

United States Blood Glucose Meter Market is likely to reach USD 650 Million by the year end of 2022.

New Study on “2018-2022 Blood Glucose Meter Market United States Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing number of diabetic patients, growing awareness towards diabetes mellitus, improved glucose control and flexible, user–friendly design, government efforts for better management of diabetes mellitus and technological advancement in blood glucose meter devices.

The research report titled “United States Blood Glucose Meter Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Growth Potential & Forecast 2017 – 2022” examines the market, competitive landscape and trends of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market. The study provides an in–depth analysis of the type 1, type 2 and newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes and overall diabetes population. Moreover, it also provides an essential insight on insulin users.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1260750-united-states-blood-glucose-meter-market-insights-opportunity-analysis-growth-potential

The report provides a decisive view on the Blood Glucose Meter Users and Market. It also covers reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape in the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market. Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnership, distribution and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, marketed products and latest development and trends of the Blood Glucose Meter Market.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• United States Diabetes Population (2011 – 2022)

• Insulin Users (2011 – 2022)

• United States Blood Glucose Meter Users and Market Analysis (2011 – 2022)

• United States Blood Glucose Meter Market: Reimbursement & Regulation System

• United States Blood Glucose Meter Market – Major Deal Types

• Key Companies Analysis

• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

• Roche

• LifeScan Inc

• Abbott Diabetes Care

• Arkray

• Ascensia Diabetes Care

• Fora Care

• Entra Health

• Fifty50 Medical

• Infopia

• Genesis Health Technologies

• iHealth Labs

• Oak Tree Health

• Livongo Health

• Nova Diabetes Care

• Sanofi Diabetes

• Telcare

• Walgreens

• U.S. Diagnostics

• Prodigy Diabetes Care

• Omnis Health

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1260750-united-states-blood-glucose-meter-market-insights-opportunity-analysis-growth-potential

Some points from table of content:

Executive Summary 2. United States Diabetes Population (2011 – 2022): An Analysis

2.1 Overall Diabetes Population

2.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes

2.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes

2.1.3 Newly Diagnosed Type 1 Diabetes

2.1.4 Insulin Users 3. United States Blood Glucose Meter Market Analysis (2011– 2022)

3.1 Blood Glucose Meter Users

3.2 Blood Glucose Meter Market 4. Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Inhibitors 5. United States Blood Glucose Meter Market: Reimbursement & Regulation System

5.1 Reimbursement System

5.2 Regulation System 6. United States Blood Glucose Meter Market – Major Deal Types

6.1 Blood Glucose Meter Market – Collaboration Deals

6.2 Blood Glucose Meter Market – Licensing Agreement

6.3 Blood Glucose Meter Market – Partnership Deals

6.4 Blood Glucose Meter Market – Distribution Agreement

7. Key Companies Analysis

7.1 Roche

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products

7.1.3 Blood Glucose Meter – Latest Development & Trends

7.2 LifeScan Inc

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products

7.2.3 Blood Glucose Meter – Latest Development & Trends

7.3 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products

7.3.3 Blood Glucose Meter – Latest Development & Trends

7.4 Arkray

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products

7.4.3 Blood Glucose Meter – Latest Development & Trends

7.5 Ascensia Diabetes Care

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products

7.5.3 Blood Glucose Meter – Latest Development & Trends

7.6 Fora Care

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products

7.6.3 Blood Glucose Meter – Latest Development & Trends

7.7 Entra Health (Acquired by CRF Health)

7.7.1 Business Overview

7.7.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products

7.7.3 Blood Glucose Meter – Latest Development & Trends

7.8 Fifty50 Medical

7.8.1 Business Oveview

7.8.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products

7.9 Infopia

7.9.1 Business Ovieview

7.9.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products

7.10 Genesis Health Technologies

7.10.1 Business Overview

7.10.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products

7.11 iHealth Labs

7.11.1 Business Overview

7.11.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products

7.12 Oak Tree Health

7.12.1 Business Overview

7.12.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products

7.13 Livongo Health

7.13.1 Business Overview

7.13.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products

7.13.3 Blood Glucose Meter – Latest Development & Trends

7.14 Nova Diabetes Care

7.14.1 Business Overview

7.14.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products

7.15 Sanofi Diabetes

7.15.1 Business Overview

7.15.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products

7.16 Telcare

7.16.1 Business Overview

7.16.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products

Continued…….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym