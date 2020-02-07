Blood Collection Market 2018 Global Top players, Share, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global Blood Collection Market

Description

Scope of the Report:

The classification of blood collection includes serum separating tubes, EDTA tubes, plasma separation tube and other. The proportion of EDTA tubes in 2015 is about 42.3%, and the proportion of serum separating tubes in 2015 is about 39.4%. They are the most popular blood bolection tubes.

Blood collection is widely used in venous blood collection and capillary blood collection. The most proportion of blood collection is used in venous blood collection, and the market share in 2015 is about 64.8%.

Market competition is intense between the giant. Becton Dickinson, Terumo, Greiner Bio One, Medtronic, SEKISUI Medical, Sarstedt, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Blood Collection market is valued at 3590 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

This report studies the Blood Collection market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Blood Collection market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Becton Dickinson

Terumo

Greiner Bio One

Medtronic

SEKISUI Medical

Sarstedt

Narang Medical

F.L. Medical

Improve-medical

Hongyu Medical

TUD

SanLI

Gong Dong

CDRICH

SZBOON

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Serum Separating Tubes

EDTA Tubes

Plasma Separation Tube

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Venous Blood Collection

Capillary Blood Collection

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Blood Collection Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Blood Collection

1.2 Classification of Blood Collection by Types

1.2.1 Global Blood Collection Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Blood Collection Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Serum Separating Tubes

1.2.4 EDTA Tubes

1.2.5 Plasma Separation Tube

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Blood Collection Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Blood Collection Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Venous Blood Collection

1.3.3 Capillary Blood Collection

1.4 Global Blood Collection Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Blood Collection Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Blood Collection Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Blood Collection Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Blood Collection Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Blood Collection Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Blood Collection Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Blood Collection (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Becton Dickinson

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Blood Collection Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Becton Dickinson Blood Collection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Terumo

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Blood Collection Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Terumo Blood Collection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Greiner Bio One

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Blood Collection Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Greiner Bio One Blood Collection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Medtronic

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Blood Collection Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Medtronic Blood Collection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 SEKISUI Medical

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Blood Collection Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SEKISUI Medical Blood Collection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Sarstedt

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Blood Collection Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Sarstedt Blood Collection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Narang Medical

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Blood Collection Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Narang Medical Blood Collection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

