Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

— A stroke is a sudden loss of blood circulation in an area of the brain which may result in loss of neurological functioning. Strokes are generally of three types Ischemic Stroke (caused due to blood clots), Hemorrhagic stroke (caused when there is a rupture in arteries) and lastly transient ischemic attack (caused when blood flow to the brain is blocked for a short time).In early 1980’s the blood clot retrieval devices used for endovascular revascularization were based on intra-arterial and selective thrombolytic agents. Another methodology proposed was the use of a combination of intra-arterial thrombolytic and use of ultrasound to disrupt the clot. The clot retrieval process is performed within eight hours of the onset of stroke symptoms, the whole process of blood clot retrieval takes about two hours.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Blood Clot Retrieval Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Increase in prevalence of ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, and transient ischemic attack owing to the sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle majorly drives the market growth. In addition, rise in prevalence of strokes in geriatric population, increase in demand of minimally invasive surgery, and favorable reimbursement policies fuel the growth of the market. However, risk of post surgery complications and high cost of surgical procedure, lack of infrastructure & skilled professions and stringent government regulations associated to the safety and efficacy of blood clot retrieval devices hinder the growth of the market. Ongoing R&D activities related to blood clot retrieval devices are anticipated to present new opportunities for the market. North America dominates the global market owing to favorable reimbursement and advanced development for diagnostic procedures. APEJ regions are growing steadily as local players are emerging rapidly in the blood clot retrieval devices.

The worldwide market for Blood Clot Retrieval Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Boston Scientific Corporation

Argon Medical Devices

Medtronic

Teleflex Incorporated

Penumbra

AngioDynamics

Johnson and Johnson

Bayer HealthCare

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mechanical Embolus Removal Devices

Penumbra Blood Clot Retrieval Devices

Stent Retrievers

Ultrasound Assisted Devices

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

