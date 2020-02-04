Blood Bank Information System Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Blood Bank Information System Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

A blood bank is a bank of blood or blood components, gathered as a result of blood donation, stored and preserved for later use in blood transfusion. To provide web based communication there are numbers of online web based blood bank management system exists for communicating between department of blood centers and hospitals, to satisfy blood necessity, to buy, sale and stock the blood, to give information about this blood. Manual systems as compared to Computer Based Information Systems are time consuming, laborious, and costly.

The global average price of Blood Bank Information System is in the decreasing trend, from 422 K USD/Unit in 2011 to 412 K USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Blood Bank Information System includes Blood Donor Management Module, Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module and Other, and the proportion of Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module in 2015 is about 59%.

Blood Bank Information System is widely used in Hospital and Blood Station. The most proportion of Blood Bank Information System is used in hospital, and the market share in 2015 is about 65%.

North America region is the largest supplier of Blood Bank Information System, with a production market share nearly 44% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Blood Bank Information System, enjoying production market share about 26% in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.

Market competition is intense. Roper Industries, Haemonetics, Cerner Corporation, McKesson, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Blood Bank Information System market will register a 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1260 million by 2024, from US$ 810 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Blood Bank Information System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Blood Bank Information System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Blood Donor Management Module

Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Hospital

Blood Station

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Roper Industries

Haemonetics

Cerner Corporation

McKesson

Mak-System

Integrated Medical Systems

Mediware

Compugroup

SCC Soft Computer

Zhongde Gaoye

Blood Bank Computer Systems

Jinfeng Yitong

Fengde

IT Synergistics

Psyche Systems

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Blood Bank Information System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Blood Bank Information System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Blood Bank Information System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Blood Bank Information System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Blood Bank Information System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

