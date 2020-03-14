Blockchain Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

A blockchain, originally block chain, is a growing list of records, called blocks, which are linked using cryptography. Each block contains a cryptographic hash of the previous block, a timestamp, and transaction data (generally represented as a merkle tree root hash).

In 2018, the global Blockchain market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Blockchain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM (US)

AWS (US)

Microsoft (US)

SAP (Germany)

Intel (US)

Oracle (US)

Bitfury (US)

Cegeka (Netherlands)

Earthport (UK)

Guardtime (Estonia)

Digital Asset Holdings (US)

Chain (US)

Huawei (China)

BlockCypher (US)

Symbiont (US)

BigchainDB ( Germany)

Applied Blockchain (UK）

RecordsKeeper (Gibraltar)

Blockpoint (US)

Auxesis Group (India)

BTL Group (Canada)

Blockchain Foundry (Singapore)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Blockchain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Blockchain development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Blockchain Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-premise

1.4.3 Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blockchain Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Blockchain Market Size

2.2 Blockchain Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Blockchain Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Blockchain Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Blockchain Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Blockchain Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Blockchain Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Blockchain Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Blockchain Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Blockchain Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Blockchain Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………..

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

…….

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

List of Tables and Figures

Table Blockchain Key Market Segments

