Blockchain in Telecom Global Market CAGR Of Roughly 0.8% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 170 Million US$ In 2025, From 160 Million US$ In 2017

Blockchain in Telecom Market – 2019

Description:

Blockchain is currently one of the most talked-about technologies. Across industries, organizations are exploring blockchain’s potential impact in their space and how they can benefit from this emerging technology. The communications service provider (CSP) industry is no exception.

The modularity provided by smart contracts enables various aspects of CSPs’ operations to be streamlined, including billing, roaming, wholesale, NFV management and supply chain management. In the context of roaming, blockchain’s benefits include faster identification of visiting subscribers, prevention of fraudulent traffic and claims reduction. In addition, the elimination of clearing houses could lead to significant cost reduction.

In 2018, the global Blockchain in Telecom market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Blockchain in Telecom status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain in Telecom development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AWS

Guardtime

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Blocko

Oracle

Filament

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

OSS/BSS Processes

Identity Management

Payments

Smart Contracts

Connectivity Provisioning

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Blockchain in Telecom market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Blockchain in Telecom market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Blockchain in Telecom companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Blockchain in Telecom submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Group Blockchain in Telecom are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points In Table Of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 OSS/BSS Processes

1.4.3 Identity Management

1.4.4 Payments

1.4.5 Smart Contracts

1.4.6 Connectivity Provisioning

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Blockchain in Telecom Market Size

2.2 Blockchain in Telecom Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Blockchain in Telecom Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Blockchain in Telecom Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Blockchain in Telecom Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Blockchain in Telecom Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Blockchain in Telecom Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Blockchain in Telecom Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 AWS

12.1.1 AWS Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Blockchain in Telecom Introduction

12.1.4 AWS Revenue in Blockchain in Telecom Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 AWS Recent Development

12.2 Guardtime

12.2.1 Guardtime Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Blockchain in Telecom Introduction

12.2.4 Guardtime Revenue in Blockchain in Telecom Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Guardtime Recent Development

12.3 IBM

12.3.1 IBM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Blockchain in Telecom Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Blockchain in Telecom Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 IBM Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Blockchain in Telecom Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Blockchain in Telecom Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

Continued …

