Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market Global Market Strategies, Opportunity, Demand, Revenue Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market – 2019-2025

Report Summary:

The Blockchain technology is mainly designed to enable the maintenance of a permission less distributed databases which consists of a growing list of data records that preserves the integrity, singularity and validity of the stored information, without involving any trusted third party for verification purposes. It has potential to protect the identities of the user that make Blockchain a more secure way to carry out transaction. With the modernization in every sector especially by digitalization of currency; Blockchain technology has penetrated deeply into all the industries verticals. The various industry verticals that use Blockchain technology include banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), information and communication, healthcare, logistics, supply chain and transportation, e-commerce and retail and others. Bitcoin-based payroll service can save both money and time while, transferring money internationally. The technology would provide digitally permanent, audit-able records that show stakeholders the state of the product at each value-added step. The Blockchain technology is therefore expected to acquire exponential growth. However, Lack of awareness about the blockchain technology is the major restraint in the overall growth of the market

Scope of the Report:

The global Blockchain in Small and Medium Business market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Blockchain in Small and Medium Business.

This report studies the Blockchain in Small and Medium Business market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Blockchain in Small and Medium Business market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Microsoft

IBM

Ripple

BTL

Deloitte

ABB

Oracle

SAP

AWS

Abra

Alphaphoint

Bitfury

Digitalx

Coinbase

Intelygenz

Earthport

Global Arena Holding

Market Segment by Type, covers

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

The evaluation and forecast of the Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market have been reviewed on a regional and global basis. Based on the region, the x market is examined in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM).

Table Of Content

The report of the Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market is an assembling of first-hand information of which qualitative and quantitative valuation is done by industry analysts, as per the parameters of Porter’s Five Force Model. The up-to-date inputs from industry experts and participants also focus on a value chain of the market across the globe. The report also spots the light on an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors with market attractiveness as per the segmentation. Furthermore, the comprehensive research procedure has been categorized into two steps, such as primary and secondary researches.

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market by Country

6 Europe Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market by Country

7 Asia-Pacific Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market by Country

8 South America Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market by Country

9 Middle East and Africa Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market by Countries

10 Global Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market Segment by Type

11 Global Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market Segment by Application

12 Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market Forecast (2019-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

Continue …

