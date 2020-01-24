Blockchain in Retail Market: Key Venders, Analysis, Segmentation, Trends, Share, Industry Size 2023

Blockchain in Retail market has emerging market size, share, growth rate, opportunity, application, a key player, top manufacturers. It includes competitive landscape, mergers & acquisition analysis, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships with the Blockchain in Retail market industry.

The Global Blockchain in Retail market report considers today’s first certainties linked into this market, which performs the aspect of an advantage for its members of the company. Even the market report has been presenting Blockchain in Retail trends on the current market, a study of expansion drivers industry, and constraints. It features comprehensive profiles of Blockchain in Retail industry player’s investigation of improvements in tech, and also version analysis.

The Blockchain in Retail market is anticipated to develop CAGR of 60.12% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Major Regions Covers in Blockchain in Retail Market Report:

US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.

Major Blockchain in Retail Market Manufacturers Are Covered in This Report:

SAP SE IBM Corporation Oracle Corporation Microsoft Corp. Amazon Web Services, Inc. Capgemini SE Accenture PLC Provenance Ltd Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Reply S.p.A.Blockverify.io Sofocle Technologies (OPC) Pvt Ltd Modultrade Ltd, And many more…

Key Developments in the Blockchain in Retail Market:

July 2018: Oracleâs Blockchain Cloud Service, debuted at the Oracle OpenWorld event, and became generally available for public. Organizations have been developing an early adopter version of the technology to track global supply chain goods, as well as manage and secure transactions

June 2018: SAP has launched a cloud platform that is dedicated to helping corporates develop blockchain applications. The company is planning to provide enterprise blockchain services to build and extend application, allows management of blockchain-related data, infuses SAP manufacturing, supply chain, and other products with blockchain capabilities, and plans to advance the technology with industry peers.

Blockchain in Retail Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Rising Trend of Supply Chain Transaction Catering Improved Speed with Efficiency

– Overall Reduction in the Cost of Expenditure

– Growing Trend of Automation with the Emergence of Industry

Restraints

– Lack of Awareness of Blockchain Technology across End-user Industries

– Lack of Skilled Professional across the Emerging Economies

