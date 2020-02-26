Bloch-Sulzberger Treatment Market Segments and Key Trends 2018 to 2028

Escalating number of medical cases showcasing symptoms of bloch-sulzberger syndrome around the world have been accelerating the demand for bloch-sulzberger treatment, with medical professionals hard pressed to increase R&D to be able to deliver more effective cure for the rare disorder. Bloch-Sulzberger is basically an inherited disorder of skin pigmentation, which is also linked to various other abnormalities, but due to lack of awareness about the disorder, only 900 to 1,200 patients have been reported in the scientific literature, according to International Pain Foundation.

The extreme lack of awareness related to bloch-sulzberger, also known as incontinentia pigmenti, especially in the developing countries has been hindering the growth of bloch-sulzberger treatment, making it vital for the bloch-sulzberger treatment providers to take initiatives to spread information about the 4 stages and different symptoms related to bloch-sulzberger syndrome.

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, there is no particular bloch-sulzberger treatment, however, treatment is aimed at addressing the specific symptoms seen in each patient, such as addressing dental issues, associated feeding and feeding problems, etc. The mounting number of dental clinics, hospitals and dermatology and hair clinics continue to create myriad opportunities for the bloch-sulzberger treatment providers, however, the high fragmentation in bloch-sulzberger treatment may influence the future status of bloch-sulzberger treatment market. The growth in the bloch-sulzberger treatment market is expected to remain highly dicey.

Bloch-Sulzberger syndrome is also known as incontinentia pigmenti. It is a rare X-linked disorder that predominantly occurs in females. Total of 1 in 50,000 people are affected by the Bloch-Sulzberger syndrome in the U.S. annually. About 95% of the reported cases are among females. Bloch-Sulzberger is reported in males with Klinefelter syndrome or due to somatic mutations or hypomorphic mutations in the NEMO gene. Bloch-Sulzberger is a disorder of the skin, teeth, hair and central nervous system. About 65% of patients’ present dental abnormalities, 30% neurological abnormalities and about 35% present ocular manifestations. The life expectancy rate is normal for patients with Bloch-Sulzberger syndrome and patients without neonatal CNS abnormalities typically have a normal physical and cognitive development.

Bloch-Sulzberger syndrome has four stages. The first stage consist of redness or inflammation of the skin, with blisters and boils. This generally occurs at infancy. The second stage may overlap the first. At this stage the blisters develop into wart-like structures. The third stage occurs between the age of 6 and 12 months, resulting in the appearance of marble cake appearance on the trunk and limbs. The fourth stage is called atrophic. At this stage the scars appear. Other symptoms are deformity and abnormality in the dental, hair, nails, eyes and nervous system. Bloch-Sulzberger is typically diagnosed by skin biopsy and genetic testing.

The Bloch-Sulzberger treatment involves symptomatic treatment and management. Some of the standard Bloch-Sulzberger treatments include cryotherapy and laser photocoagulation for the treatment of retinal neovascularization that predisposes to retinal detachment. Dental abnormalities are often treated using implants. Patients with Bloch-Sulzberger syndrome are recommended for genetic counseling.

Bloch-Sulzberger Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing awareness regarding Bloch-Sulzberger syndrome in developed regions, such as North America and Europe, is expected to drive the growth of the Bloch-Sulzberger treatment market. Growing healthcare expenditure globally along with increasing number of hospitals and specialty clinics is also expected to drive the growth of the Bloch-Sulzberger treatment market. However, lack of awareness in developing and emerging regions is expected to restrain the growth of the Bloch-Sulzberger treatment market to some extent.

Bloch-Sulzberger Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global bloch-sulzberger treatment market can be segmented on the basis of symptoms, end users, and geography.

Based on symptom, the global Bloch-Sulzberger treatment market is segmented as:

Dental Treatment

Ocular Treatment

Others

Based on end users, the global Bloch-Sulzberger treatment market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dermatology & Hair Clinics

Bloch-Sulzberger Treatment Market: Overview

The global Bloch-Sulzberger treatment market is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. The treatment of Bloch-Sulzberger is based on symptoms that include retinal detachment, retinal vascularization, alopecia, and dental deformities, among other symptoms.

Bloch-Sulzberger Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

The Bloch-Sulzberger syndrome has a worldwide distribution. However, being a rare disorder the prevalence and incidence is difficult to assess. A number of associations such as the Incontinentia Pigmenti International Foundation and National Organization of Rare Disorders are trying to create awareness regarding Bloch-Sulzberger syndrome. Emerging countries in Asia and Africa have very low awareness owing to which the market for Bloch-Sulzberger treatment is still not well developed. However, growing awareness in the regions with governmental initiatives is expected to aid the growth of the Bloch-Sulzberger treatment market. North America and Europe are developed regions having a large number of hospitals and clinics, along with better awareness than the emerging countries, owing to which the regions are expected to be dominant in the Bloch-Sulzberger treatment market globally.

Bloch-Sulzberger Treatment Market: Key Players

The global market for Bloch-Sulzberger treatment is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the hospitals and clinics that offer the treatments for Bloch-Sulzberger include Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Hospital de Olhos do Paraná, Wills Eye Hospital, Asklepios Eye Center, Sydney Retina Clinic & Day Surgery, Children’s Dental Clinic, and Mayo Clinic, among others.

