Blepharitis Market Overview by Growth, Size, Revenue, Industry Updates, Global Demand and Forecast to 2023

Blepharitis is a common condition of ophthalmologic disorder. The disorder causes inflammation of the eyelids, which leads to irritation in the eyes. It is caused by either bacteria or skin related conditions like dandruff or oil overproduction from the glands of the eyelids. The global blepharitis market is projected to attain a CAGR of 6.5% during the assessment period.

The market is primarily driven by the surging prevalence of ophthalmological ailments like uveitis, dry eye, and others. Other factors influencing a positive demand on the market are rising demand for advanced form of treatments, favorable government initiatives, emergence of market players offering various new products for blepharitis treatment, and increasing awareness concerning eye care are all expected to likely drive the blepharitis market. Additionally, the involvement of various important players in upgrading their existing products and development of new products is also believed to boost the global blepharitis market.

Global Blepharitis Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Key Players: Blepharitis Market

Some of the leading players in the global blepharitis market are Scope Ophthalmics Ltd, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., InSite Vision Incorporated, Galderma S.A., Perrigo Laboratories, Thea Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Novartis AG.

March 14th, 2019, Bruder announced in a press release about the launch of its two dry eye products, named Eyeleve Contact Lens Compress and Bruder Hygienic Eyelid Solution. The solutions are said to be safe and secure for daily and long-term use for patients suffering with conditions such as meibomian glan dysfunction and blepharitis.

March 7th, 2019, it was announced by Sight Science at SECO 2019 that they might be launching their new technology for applying heat to the eyelids this May. The product is named as TearCare.

Segments: Blepharitis Market

The global blepharitis market segmentation is done in the following basis: end-user, treatment, type, and diagnosis.

By type, the market includes posterior blepharitis, anterior blepharitis, and mixed blepharitis.

By end-users, the market comprises of hospitals, specialty centers, and others.

By treatment, the market is antibiotic therapy, eye cleansers, and artificial tears. The antibiotic therapy segment is narrowed down into oral antibiotic therapy and topical antibiotic therapy.

By diagnosis, the market is classified into comprehensive eye examination, physical examination, and others.

Regional Analysis: Blepharitis Market

The geographical segmentation of the global blepharitis market covers the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa region.

North America is the market leader in blepharitis in the global standings. The Americas region is segmented into two contributors, namely South and North America. In North America, the maximum percentage of the contribution is attributed to the US and Canada. Here, increasing prevalence of eye disorders coupled with the growing awareness among the consumers concerning the need for proper eye care is likely to push the market growth. Add to this, the increasing involvement of various leading players in the market, rising support from the government, and the growing expenditure in the healthcare sector are some of the other factors that are likely to enhance the blepharitis market.

Standing tall with the second largest market share, Europe holds a healthy presence in the global blepharitis market. The market in this region is anticipated to witness decent growth during the forecast period due to various reasons. This includes, the presence of a large pool of market players that are offering effective and innovative products, rising number of skilled medical professionals, and a surging demand for improved and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Asia Pacific region is said to be potentially the fastest growing market in the globe. Herein, rising prevalence of eye-related disorders and growing patient population are slated to be the major market drivers.

The Middle East and African region is expected to experience the least growth percentage due to significant market constraints like lack of awareness concerning the disease and limited treatment facilities. However, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) region is the largest market share holder under the MEA region due to continuous development of the healthcare sector and growing demand for various advanced specialty centers.

