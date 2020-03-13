Blended learning is an education program (formal or non-formal) that combines online digital media with traditional classroom methods. It requires the physical presence of both teacher and student, with some elements of student control over time, place, path, or pace.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Blended Learning market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Blended Learning market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the Blended Learning market due to the presence of several key players with strong digital infrastructure.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Skillsoft

City & Guilds Group

Cegos

D2L

GP Strategies

NIIT

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3471666-global-blended-learning-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Systems

Content

Courses

Solutions

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive Industry

BFSI

Consumer Goods Sector

Energy Sector

Others

https://industrytoday.co.uk/it/blended-learning-global-market-2018-2023–skillsoft–city—guilds-group–cegos–niit–gp-strategies

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3471666-global-blended-learning-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Blended Learning Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Blended Learning

1.2 Classification of Blended Learning by Types

1.2.1 Global Blended Learning Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Blended Learning Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Systems

1.2.4 Content

1.2.5 Courses

1.2.6 Solutions

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Blended Learning Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Blended Learning Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 BFSI

1.3.4 Consumer Goods Sector

1.3.5 Energy Sector

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Blended Learning Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Blended Learning Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Blended Learning Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Blended Learning Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Blended Learning Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Blended Learning Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Blended Learning Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Blended Learning (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Skillsoft

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Blended Learning Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Skillsoft Blended Learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 City & Guilds Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Blended Learning Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 City & Guilds Group Blended Learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Cegos

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Blended Learning Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Cegos Blended Learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 D2L

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Blended Learning Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 D2L Blended Learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 GP Strategies

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Blended Learning Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 GP Strategies Blended Learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 NIIT

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Blended Learning Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 NIIT Blended Learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Blended Learning Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Blended Learning Revenue and Share by Players (2013-2018)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Blended Learning Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Blended Learning Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)