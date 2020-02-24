Bleaching Chemicals Market Research Report, Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Leading Players, Size 2022

Bleaching Chemicals Market – Market Overview

Global Bleaching Chemicals Market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing application scope coupled with growth of end-use industries. Bleaching Chemicals are chemicals that are majorly utilized in chemical action related with color removal from the base material on which they are used. They play the role of oxidizing agents that are deployed for the removal of colored properties of the substrate.

Growing application scope in medical industry such as osteoarthritis and pharmaceuticals treatments is a key factor driving product demand. The growth of medical industry in developing economies of Asia Pacific, Middle East and South America is a major factor contributing towards market growth. Increasing per capita disposable income coupled with presence of advanced healthcare facilities in developed region including North America and Europe is slated to boost overall market growth.

Bleaching Chemicals can be segmented into two major types – chlorine-based and peroxide based. Few of the commonly used Bleaching Chemicals include hydrogen peroxide, chlorine, and sodium percarbonate. Wide range of application for Bleaching Chemicals have increased the demand for product and is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

The staggering growth of textile industry in Asia Pacific is anticipated to further uplift market growth. Countries such as India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Pakistan among others have witnessed prolific growth of textile and export in huge quantities. Bleaching Chemical is widely deployed in textile industry and its growth will directly benefit the demand for Bleaching Chemicals over the forecast period.

Rising need for water treatment is also driving the growth of Bleaching Chemicals Market. They are majorly utilized as disinfectants in water treatment applications specifically for drinking and in large public swimming pools.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing regional player with demand driven excellent performance of end-use industries such as textile, cosmetics & personal care, and household. Strong economic growth coupled with favourable business environment is anticipated to further propel demand for Bleaching Chemicals over the forecast period

North America is the leading industry participant owing to extensive usage in household and cosmetics industry. However, stringent norms related to toxic chemicals is expected to hamper the regional market growth over the forecast period. The situation is somewhat similar in European region where environmental bodies have imposed strict regulations related to usage of bleaching chemicals in various industries.

Bleaching Chemicals Market – Competitive Analysis

The Global Bleaching Chemicals Market is moderately fragmented and is characterized by presence of multinational and small scale players. Companies are continuously investing in R&D and innovation to widen the application scope and penetrate into untapped regional markets. The industry participants are also challenged by the increasingly stringent regulatory norms regarding control on release of toxic substances in the environment.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

October 2017 – Kemira (Finland), one of the key manufacturers of Bleaching Chemicals also having presence in Korea, announced opening of its new production line for sodium chlorate in Joutseno, Finland. For this expansion, Kemira invested approximately Euro 50 million in the new production line which is among the biggest manufacturing site investments in Finland made in recent years. This investment strengthens Kemira’s position as the leading chemical supplier for the pulp & paper industry globally. The new production line for sodium chlorate uses Kemira’s own patented technology, and the new expansion by now (Dec.2017) has already doubled the manufacturing site’s production capacity. Daily, about 10 sodium chlorate trucks leave the site to Finland and abroad.

December 2017 – Hansol Chemical Co., Ltd.(South Korea) a global provider of fine chemicals, including hydrogen peroxide, a bleaching agent for wood pulp, textiles and food industries, and semiconductor etching. Declared its increased market value. Shares of Hansol Chemical Co., Ltd. last traded at 77000, representing a move of 0.92%, or 700 per share, on volume of 17,416 shares. After opening the trading day at 75700, shares of Hansol Chemical Co., Ltd. traded in a close range. Hansol Chemical Co., Ltd. currently has a total float of 11.09 million shares and on average sees 73,586 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 67000 and high of 88000.

