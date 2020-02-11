BLE (BLUETOOTH LOW ENERGY) MODULE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) is a wireless technology standard. It is targeted for use in low powered devices that usually run on a coin cell battery for months or years.

The analysts forecast Global Electric Commercial Vehicle market to grow at a CAGR of 16.84% from 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Electric Commercial Vehicle market for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3123545-global-ble-module-market-2018-2022

The report, Global Electric Commercial Vehicle 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Nordic Semiconductor

• Qualcomm Technologies

• NXP Semiconductors

• STMicroelectronics

• Texas Instruments

Market driver

• Accelerated growth of IoT market

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Growing concern for privacy

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increased applications of BLE modules

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3123545-global-ble-module-market-2018-2022

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Computing devices – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Smart wearables – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Smart home appliances – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

• Single-mode BLE modules

• Dual-mode BLE modules

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Increased applications of BLE modules

• Advent of Bluetooth Mesh

• Increased adoption of Bluetooth in smart homes

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Nordic Semiconductor

• Qualcomm Technologies

• NXP Semiconductors

• STMicroelectronics

• Texas Instruments

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com