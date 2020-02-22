BLADE SERVERS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

A server blade is a server frame housing various electronic circuits (modular), which alleviate multiple issues brought by data centers, including server density and manageability. Each blade can be administered and operated by the administrator, which can be assigned to various end users or applications.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Blade Servers market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Blade Servers market by product type and applications/end industries.

Blade servers are gaining visibility in the marketplace as they help in creating efficient data center facility and moreover substitute the traditional rack and tower servers that occupy comparatively more space and power than blade servers. Moreover, blade server installation also reduces various indirect expenses such as facilities charges, cabling cost and others.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Blade Servers.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Super Micro Computer

Cisco Systems

HP

Dell

IBM

Lenovo

Oracle

Intel

Hitachi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cloud Service Provider

Telecommunication Service Provider

Enterprises

