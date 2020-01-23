Blade Coatings Market Drivers, Restraints, Growth Opportunities, and Challenges 2025

Blade coatings are primarily utilized in various industries to prolong blade life.
These coatings enhance wear resistance by increasing hardness of cutting edge and by filling the small ridges or valleys formed during the sharpening/grinding process.
Global Blade Coatings market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Blade Coatings.
This report researches the worldwide Blade Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Blade Coatings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Blade Coatings capacity, production, value, price and market share of Blade Coatings in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Aculon
Atlas Industrial Coatings
BASF
Castolin Eutectic
Chromalloy Gas Turbine
Mankiewicz Coatings
Oreste Frati
PPG Industries
3M
William Pinder & Sons
Blade Coatings Breakdown Data by Type
By type
Titanium Nitrate (TiN)
Titanium Carbide (TiC)
Boron Carbide
Teflon
Others
By technology
Water-Based
Solvent-Based
High Solids
Powder
By end-user industry
Automotive
Wind Power
Packaging
Construction
Electronics
Aerospace
Food & beverages
Others
Blade Coatings Breakdown Data by Application
Brush
Roll
Spray Equipment
Blade Coatings Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Blade Coatings Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
