Blackcurrant Seed Oil Market : Key Growth Factors and Industry Analysis 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook Blackcurrant seed oil is a type of fruit seed oil among other fruit seed oils such as papaya seed oil, mango kernel butter, apricot kernel oil, baobab seed oil, and others, that are trending today in the market. Basically, blackcurrant seed oil is known to show similar functional properties to vegetable oils. Blackcurrant seed oil is widely used in cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries. In cosmetics, blackcurrant seed oil is used for skin softening and conditioning. Blackcurrant seed oil is also used to treat various diseases such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, rheumatoid arthritis, and others. In the food and beverage industry, blackcurrant seed oil finds application as a flavoring agent in liquors, and also other products such as ice cream and jams. The rise in consumer consciousness for natural ingredients and the increased marketing of these natural ingredients are driving the market in favor of fruits seed oils. Fruits are always associated with freshness and health benefits. Blackcurrant seed oil also enjoys consumer attention for being a derivative of fruits.

High Fatty Acid Content in Blackcurrant Seed Oil is Increasing its Demand in the Cosmetic Industry When the skin is traumatized by some harsh action such as laser treatment or sunburn, it is advised to use blackcurrant seed oil as a reparative agent, because blackcurrant seed oil has high amounts of fatty acids. These fatty acids in blackcurrant seed oil are highly unsaturated alpha and gamma-linolenic acid and stearidonic acid. Other than such beneficial acids for the skin, blackcurrant seed oil is also known to show anti-inflammatory effects on the skin. Blackcurrant seed oil is also recommended to treat eczema. The wonderful therapeutic properties of blackcurrant seed oil make it suitable to be used a healing oil. In cosmetics, blackcurrant seed oil is trending in anti-aging products and facial oils. Blackcurrant seed oil is found to be suitable for mature and hyper-sensitive skin. As the propensity of consumers to spend on cosmetics and beauty products is increasing, the demand for ingredients such as blackcurrant oil is also increasing. In this way, the sales of blackcurrant oil are surging in the cosmetic industry.

Blackcurrant Seed Oil Market: Segmentation:On the basis of end-use industry-Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, On the basis of end product type-Liquid, Capsules, On the basis of nature of production- Conventional, Organic, On the basis of packaging-Plastic Bottles, Glass Bottles, Dropper Bottles

Blackcurrant Seed Oil Market: Participants Examples of some of the market participants in the global blackcurrant seed oil market identified across the value chain are Hanzhou Greensky Biological Tech. Co., Ltd., Cibaria International, CONNOils, Bioriginal Food & Science Corp. Natural Health Products NZ, GoodLifeProVision, Botanical Beauty, and others.

Blackcurrant Seed Oil Market: Key Developments In Europe, increased area of production and the introduction of modernization in harvesting and processing technologies have boosted the recent production of blackcurrant seed oil. In the year 2003 and 2004, an overproduction of blackcurrant of around 40-60,000 tons in comparison to industry needs was reported. Also, modernization in farming techniques and the introduction of large and specialized farms have resulted in a great increase in blackcurrant production in Europe. The higher production of blackcurrant provides a higher amount of raw material for blackcurrant seed oil production. As a result, the blackcurrant seed oil market is growing in terms of volume as well as in value because of the increased export of blackcurrant seed oil.

Opportunities for Blackcurrant Seed Oil Market Participants It is reported that there are inefficiencies in the supply chain for blackcurrant seed oil. Large farmers sell blackcurrant directly to the industry, which results in fluctuations in the prices of the end product as well. The introduction of an organized manner of production for blackcurrant seed oil can help the blackcurrant market grow better. Also, recent reports of blackcurrant production in regions outside Europe, such as China, offers a great opportunity for the blackcurrant seed oil market to develop in other regions as well. The higher availability of blackcurrant seed oil would increase its awareness among customers, and as such, would positively influence the growth of the blackcurrant seed oil market.

