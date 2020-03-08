Black Treacle Market : Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook for Black treacle: Black treacle is a dark, thick sugar containing uncrystallized syrup which is produced during the sugar refining process. Black treacle is similar to pure molasses but has less bitter flavor. Black treacle is a gluten-free product and can be used in baking for preparing fruitcakes, treacle scones, etc. Black treacle can be used while making humbugs, toffee or can be used as a pancake topping. The consumer preference for gluten-free-product is more because such products provide various health benefits such as improves cholesterol levels, increases energy levels, etc. due to which black treacle has been used by many food and bakery product manufacturers.

Black treacle demand in confectionery and baking industry Black treacle is gluten-free sugar syrup which can be used to make a variety of bakery products such as dark gingerbread cake, fruit cakes, liquorice, tarts, puddings, biscuits, fudges, etc. Black treacle can be also added to casseroles, sauces, etc. As the trend for healthy lifestyle and diet is increasing the consumers are preferring the use of gluten-free products to avoid the risk of allergy and diseases. Therefore the demand for black treacle is likely to increase in the market as it is gluten-free and can be used to prepare many food products. Some of the major companies are providing black treacle that does not contain any artificial preservatives or flavors which is an important factor that can help expand the black treacle market as the health-conscious consumers prefer using organic products which do not contain any artificial additives. These advantages can attract food product manufacturers, bakery industry, household consumers, etc., which can further enable the rise of black treacle market.

Black treacle can be used to marinate the cooked meat. Black treacle is a unique ingredient which enhances the flavor of the meat. There are many companies that use treacle as a food ingredient in their food products such as Knorr company uses black treacle in beef and guiness stew ®. As black treacle provides enhanced flavor and aroma to the food products the demand for black treacle might increase because this might attract the food manufacturers that can incorporate black treacle in their food products which might further captivate the consumers who are looking forward to innovation in the flavor of the food products.

As black treacle is obtained while the process of sugar refining, there is no special requirement for high-cost technology or raw materials. Also as there is a huge amount of sugar production all around the world which helps in increase of the production of black treacle. This makes it economically feasible for the manufacturers and the manufacturers can, therefore, provide it at a reasonable cost to the consumers. The reasonable cost and a wide use of black treacle in food and bakery products might help to captivate the consumers.

