Black Start Generator Market Capacity, Production, Growth Rate, Revenue and Forecast (2019-2025)

A black start is the process of restoring an electric power station or a part of an electric grid to operation without relying on the external electric power transmission network to recover from a total or partial shutdown. To provide a black start, some power stations have small diesel generators, normally called the black start generator.

Asia-Pacific leads in terms of growth rate as well as market size from 2018 to 2023. High growth of power generation and IT and telecom sectors and new and proactive policy reforms to support growth of manufacturing sector in India and China are the major factors driving the market in this region. China is estimated to be the largest market growing at decent rate during 2018-2023, whereas India is likely to be the highest growing market in the region with highest growth rate from 2018 to 2023.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aggreko

Broadcrown

Caterpillar

Generac Holdings

Gensal Energy

Himoinsa

Kohler

Man Diesel and Turbo

Mitsubishi

Mpower

Mtu Onsite Energy

Wartsila

Zest Weg

Segment by Type:

Below 1,000 kW

1,000 kW-2,000 kW

2,000 kW-3,000 kW

Above 3,000 kW

Segment by Application:

Power

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Others

