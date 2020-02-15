Bituminous Paints Market– Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Bituminous Paints Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Bituminous paints, also known as asphalt coatings, are one of the major segments in water proof coating materials. Bituminous paints contain coal tar and drying oils and are usually black in color as a result of high proportion of bitumen in it. Bituminous paints are manufactured from elongated hydrocarbon molecules which makes the flow rate difficult. Hence, bitumen is very viscous and generally solid under ambient conditions. Viscous bitumen is then heated at a very high temperature to produce a liquid slurry through vacuum distillation. The above mentioned process produces bituminous paints of various grades. According to its diverse grading, polymerization and formulations, bituminous paints help build a protective and vapor proof coating.



Get Free PDF Brochure For More Technical [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2125539

North America emerged as a leading regional market with majority of bituminous paints demand driven by U.S. Growing aviation and marine industries is expected to drive North America bituminous paints market growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period on account of high growth in construction industry particularly in emerging markets of China and India. Rapid industrialization in the region coupled with significant growth in aviation industry is expected to further complement the regional market growth. Europe bituminous paints market is expected to witness an average growth over the upcoming years on account of increasing regulatory intervention regarding their environmental hazard.

The global Bituminous Paints market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bituminous Paints volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bituminous Paints market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tianjin Haiyunda Metal Materials Co.

Hebei Tuohua Metal Products Co. Ltd.

Juno Bitumix Pvt. Ltd.

…

View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-bituminous-paints-market-research-report-2019-report.html/toc

Bituminous Paints Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Bituminous Paints Market Segment by Type

Protective Coating

Corrosion Prevention

Water Proofing

Bituminous Paints Market Segment by Application

Construction Industry

Steel Industry

Others



Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2125539



List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Bituminous Paints

Table Global Bituminous Paints Production (K MT) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Bituminous Paints Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure Protective Coating Product Picture

Table Protective Coating Major Manufacturers

Figure Corrosion Prevention Product Picture

Table Corrosion Prevention Major Manufacturers

Figure Water Proofing Product Picture

Table Water Proofing Major Manufacturers

Table Global Bituminous Paints Consumption (K MT) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger at : https://marketreportandanalysis.blogspot.com