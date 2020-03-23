Bismuth Market 2019 Sales Data with Industry Analysis, Trend, Present Scenario and Future Forecast to 2022

Bismuth Market Synopsis:

The global bismuth is bound to grow significantly, reaching USD 302.39 MN with CAGR of 4.15% during forecast period (2016-2022), states Market Research Future (MRFR).

Escalating environmental regulations for lead usage in various end-use industries benefit the bismuth market. Bismuth metal is not toxic and poses no threat to the environment, enhancing its demand. Also, stringent regulations and initiatives by manufacturers to phase out lead production spur the bismuth market growth. The growing automotive industry which uses bismuth in rust free coatings, pearlescent coatings, brake linings, and clutch pads are also deemed to provide traction for the bismuth market demand over the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2468

Other than this, growing base metal tungsten production is projected to increase bismuth supply in the market. It’s been observed that new entrants are venturing in with high production capacity which increases the competition within the bismuth market.

On the flip side, rigid regulations and mandates related to contamination of resources and water footprint monitoring undermine the market growth. However, increasing research activities to explore additional uses of bismuth, its physical and chemical traits will elevate the product utilization in more applications around the world, positively impacting the bismuth market.

Key Vendors:

Hunan Jinwang Bismuth Industry Co. Ltd (China),

Hunan YuTeng Nonferrous Metals Co. (China),

Geotech Internation B. V. (Netherlands), and

Orrion Chemicals (Europe).

Global Bismuth Industry Segmentation:

The bismuth market has been segmented on the basis of types, applications, and region.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented by bismuth oxide, bismuth oxychloride-BiOCI, bismuth subnitrate, bismuth subcarbonate and bismuth aluminate.

By application, the market is segmented by pharmaceutical, cosmetics, construction industry, automotive industry, chemical industry and others.

Intended Audience

Bismuth manufacturers

Traders and distributors of bismuth

Production Process industries

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global bismuth market is segmented on the basis of Asia Pacific, the United States of America (USA), Europe, Middle East and Africa.

North America and Europe are expected to be the highest consumers of bismuth oxide. The North America market for bismuth is mainly driven by chemical industry. Huge demand for bismuth from personal care and pharmaceuticals fuel the market growth. In pharmaceuticals sector, bismuth is used in manufacturing of tablets and ointments. In personal care products, bismuth is used in cosmetic products such as eye shadows, nail polishes, and creams among others.

Considering value and volume, Asia Pacific is the leading market during the forecast period. Presence of large-scale bismuth manufacturers in China boosts the growth of the market. Growing population and development of manufacturing facilities by prominent market players in this region trigger the market growth immensely.

On the other hand, Europe bismuth market enjoys immense growth due to its application in metal processing, as replacement to lead compounds. Bismuth is also used as metal additives in galvanizing and casting processes. Also, bismuth is used in specialty applications such as solders, and high precision castings. Its applications in many industries increase its appeal, resulting in heavy demand.

The Middle East and Africa market are exhibiting promising growth due to increasing per capita disposable income and high sales of personal care products combined with strong consumer base for various cosmetics items in this region.

Get Complete Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/bismuth-market-2468

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]