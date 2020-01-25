Biscuits Market Share,Trends,Supply,Sales,Key Players Analysis,Demand and Forecast 2023

Description:-

This report analyzes the global biscuits market by source (wheat, oats, multi-grain), packaging (pouches/packets, boxes, cans/jars), distribution channel (store-based and non-store based) and region (North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and RoW); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global biscuits market include:

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Britannia Industries Limited (India)

• Lotus Bakeries NV (Belgium)

• Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.)

• ITC Limited (India)

• Kraft Foods Group, Inc. (U.S.)

• Campbell Soup Company (U.S.)

• Burton’s Foods Ltd. (U.K)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Australia

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Others

On the basis of source, the global biscuits market has been categorized into the following segments:

Wheat

• Oats

• Multi-grain

On the basis of packaging, the global biscuits market has been categorized into the following segments:

Pouches/packets

• Boxes

• Cans/jars

On the basis of distribution channel, the global biscuits market has been categorized into the following segments:

Store-based

• Non-store based

On the basis of region, the global biscuits market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Asia pacific

• Rest of the World

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

2.4 Stakeholders

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

3.5 Market Size Estimation

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

5 MARKET TRENDS

5.1 Trends In Supply/Production

5.2 Trends In Demand/Consumption

5.3 Emerging Markets (Supply & Demand)

5.4 Emerging Brands

5.5 Trade (Import-Export) Analysis

5.6 Innovations In Products/Process

5.7 Macroeconomic Indicators Analysis For Top 5 Producing Countries

6 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Porter’s Five Forces

6.4 Supply Chain Analysis

MARKET-By Major Ingredient

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)

7.2.1 Wheat

7.2.2 Oats

7.2.3 Millets

7.2.4 Mixed Grain

7.2.5 Others

Continued……

