Biscuits Market Share,Trends,Supply,Sales,Key Players Analysis,Demand and Forecast 2023

This report analyzes the global biscuits market by source (wheat, oats, multi-grain), packaging (pouches/packets, boxes, cans/jars), distribution channel (store-based and non-store based) and region (North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and RoW); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global biscuits market include:
- Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. (India)
• Britannia Industries Limited (India)
• Lotus Bakeries NV (Belgium)
• Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.)
• ITC Limited (India)
• Kraft Foods Group, Inc. (U.S.)
• Campbell Soup Company (U.S.)
• Burton’s Foods Ltd. (U.K)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K.
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Australia
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the world
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Others
On the basis of source, the global biscuits market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Wheat
• Oats
• Multi-grain
On the basis of packaging, the global biscuits market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Pouches/packets
• Boxes
• Cans/jars
On the basis of distribution channel, the global biscuits market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Store-based
• Non-store based
On the basis of region, the global biscuits market has been categorized into the following segments:
- North America
• Europe
• Asia pacific
• Rest of the World
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
2.4 Stakeholders
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
3.5 Market Size Estimation
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Challenges
5 MARKET TRENDS
5.1 Trends In Supply/Production
5.2 Trends In Demand/Consumption
5.3 Emerging Markets (Supply & Demand)
5.4 Emerging Brands
5.5 Trade (Import-Export) Analysis
5.6 Innovations In Products/Process
5.7 Macroeconomic Indicators Analysis For Top 5 Producing Countries
6 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Porter’s Five Forces
6.4 Supply Chain Analysis
- MARKET-By Major Ingredient
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)
7.2.1 Wheat
7.2.2 Oats
7.2.3 Millets
7.2.4 Mixed Grain
7.2.5 Others
Continued……
