BIRD FLU TREATMENT MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, MARKET GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, KEY DEVELOPMENTS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Bird flu is a viral infection caused by avian influenza A viruses in birds. The viruses that cause the disease in birds can mutate and spread to humans. Bird flu is named H or N depending on the protein found on the surface of the virus. Out of the three types of influenza viruses (A, B, and C), influenza A virus causes zoonotic infection. Influenza virus A is categorized into types based on surface proteins hemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase. Based on origin, the influenza A virus can be classified into avian influenza, swine influenza, and others types of animal influenza viruses. Avian influenza primarily spreads to people through direct contact with infected poultry.

Rise in outbreaks of avian influenza in the poultry industry and awareness about diagnosis among infected patients are projected to drive the bird flu treatment market during the forecast period. However, resistance of the virus to existing anti-viral drugs is projected to restrain the bird flu treatment market in the coming years.

This report focuses on the global Bird Flu Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bird Flu Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Sanofi,

Roche,

GlaxoSithKline,

Pfizer,

Cipla,

Abbott,

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals,

Forrest Pharmaceuticals

Gilead Sciences

Macleods Pharmaceuticals

Sinovac Biotech

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Antibiotics

Vaccines

Antiviral Agents

Immunoglobulins

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Institutional Health Centers

Online Pharmacies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

