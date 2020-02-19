Birch Water -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Birch Water Industry

Birch water is the drink also known as birch sap which is collected from birch trees. Birch water is produced in the northern hemisphere during the period when winter comes to an end. The production of birch water is seasonal and doesn’t take place during the whole year. The source of birch water, birch trees stores vital nutrients and minerals in its roots. During the winter season, various nutrients get accumulated in birch trees and as winter season ends and spring season begins these nutrients get released in their sap. Birch water serves as an ideal drink which offers multiple benefits to the consumers.

Birch water offers a sweet and mesmerizing taste, due to the presence of xylitol, a low-calorie sugar which is also used in candies and chewing gums. Presence of this type of sugar makes birch water a low-calorie drink as compared to other beverages. Drinking birch water prevents dental cavities, is beneficial for skin as it makes skin softer and protects the skin from harmful UV rays and inflammation, and helps in removal of acids and toxins from the body. Birch water also lowers the cholesterol due to the presence of an element called saponin which absorbs cholesterol. Cleansing of the kidney by eliminating urea, ammonia, and other compounds, is also a prominent functionality of birch water. The product acts as a natural detoxing and hydrating agent and possesses minerals such as calcium, manganese, zinc, and others. Birch water gives a fierce competition to coconut water market as it offers more health benefits with lower sugar content, so consumers are preferably approaching towards birch water. All these properties of birch water drive the global birch water market.

The global Birch Water market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Birch Water volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Birch Water market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sibberi

Sapp

BelSeva

TreeVitalise

Treo Brands

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Strawberry Flavor

Apple Ginger Flavor

Bilberry Flavor

Rose Chip Flavor

Others

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages Industry

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical Industry

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

