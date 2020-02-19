Biosurgery Market Size, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024

The global biosurgery market is witnessing considerable growth due to increasing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure and growing sports related injuries. Moreover, growing prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer, cardiovascular disease, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, diabetes mellitus, and nephrological diseases is supporting the growth of the market. Based on product type, the surgical sealants segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of biosurgery products across the globe, owing to its ease of use, and its efficacy in blood loss management is driving the growth of this segment.

Geriatric pool has weakened body functions, impaired blood circulation and are more susceptible to chronic diseases. As per the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN-DESA) report on the global aging population, the population of people aged 60 years or above is growing with high rate. In 2013, the global percentage of people aged 60 or above was 11.7% and it is expected to reach 21.1% by the end of 2050. Further, the number of people aged 60 years and above is expected to reach approximately 437 million in China, 324 million in India, 107 million in the U.S. and 58 million in Brazil by 2050.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for biosurgery, owing to increased awareness, established healthcare industry, and easy accessibility to advanced technologies. The U.S. contributed largest revenue to the North American as well as global biosurgery market. The increasing prevalence of geriatric population and increasing volume of surgeries is the key growth driving factor for the U.S. biosurgery market.

The key players operating in the global biosurgery market are Baxter International Inc., C.R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi Group, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cryolife, Stryker Corporation and Hemostasis, LLC.

