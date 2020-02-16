Biostimulants Market Competitor Analysis and Ascending Growth to 2025

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for biostimulants at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Kilo Tons) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global biostimulants market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for biostimulants during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the biostimulants market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global biostimulants market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the biostimulants market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides the estimated market size of biostimulants for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of biostimulants has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key product, application, and regional segments of biostimulants market. Market size and forecast for each major product and application have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

Global Biostimulants Market: Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global biostimulants market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for biostimulants in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

Global Biostimulants Market: Competitive Analysis

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global biostimulants market. Key players in the biostimulants market include Agrinos, Biolchim S.p.A., Valagro, Syngenta, Novozyme, Kelpgrow, Agriculture Solutions Inc., Premier Tech Ltd., Agricen, Koppert Biological Systems, Italpollina spa, and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

Global Biostimulants Market: Growth Drivers

The market for biostimulants is primarily driven by rising demand for eco-friendly agro products. Industrialization has led to urbanization, which has resulted in migration to cities. This has significantly changed the present urban landscape and which has led to lack of cultivable land. Moreover, demand for food is increasing day-by-day, and the yield and production of crops is declining. Consequently, crop producers, to increase the per hectare crop yield and to meet the food demand of the rising population, are more dependent on chemical pesticides, which in the long run have significant negative effects on the environment and living beings including humans. An eco-friendly crop production is essentially required in the present scenario. Biostimulants are non-toxic and eco-friendly and offer a powerful tool in the creation of sustainable agricultural products.