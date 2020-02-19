Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold 2019 market report by manufacture analysis – Abbott, Kyoto Medical, Biotronik, Elixir Medical and more

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 107 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Bioabsorbable scaffolds, or naturally dissolving stents, that have been investigated include base materials that are either metals or polymers. Those that have been approved in markets around the world and thus have gained the most traction are based on polymers that are similar to those used in dissolvable stitches.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of bioresorbable vascular scaffold developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 13%. In 2016, global revenue of bioresorbable vascular scaffold is nearly 127 M USD; the actual consumption is about 75 K units.

The global average price of bioresorbable vascular scaffold is in the decreasing trend, from 1832 USD/Unit in 2012 to 1686 USD/Unit in 2016.

The classification of bioresorbable vascular scaffold includes metal BVS and polymer BVS, and the proportion of polymer BVS in 2016 is about 90%, and the only Biotronik supplies resorbable magnesium scaffold recently.

The worldwide market for Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.2% over the next five years, will reach 320 million US$ in 2024, from 150 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Abbott, Kyoto Medical, Biotronik, Elixir Medical.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metal BVS, Polymer BVS.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital and Clinic, Medical Center.

