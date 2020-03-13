Bioresorbable Coronary Scaffolds Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2017-2027

Currently available drug eluting coronary stents are associated with better clinical outcomes than bare metal stents and first generation drug eluting stents. However, introduction of first bioresorbable coronary scaffold in 2016 by Abbott Vascular Inc. in the U.S. market is expected to change the landscape of coronary artery disease (CAD) management. Bioresorbable scaffolds are preferred over permanent implants as they reduce device/host interaction, and need for long-term anticoagulation therapy. Bioresorbable scaffold was proposed as a third evolution in coronary artery disease management with aim to reduce recurrence of coronary artery stenosis and incidence of stent thrombosis. Currently available bioresorbable coronary scaffolds include Absorb GT1 (Abbott Vascular Inc.), FORTITUDE (Amaranth Medical, Inc.), DESolve (Elixir Medical Corporation) etc. Moreover, Biotronic Inc. is developing metallic magnesium-based bioresorbable coronary scaffold, which is expected to hit the market by 2020. Even though, technological and clinical development of bioresorbable scaffolds is not yet complete and possible clinical benefits over metallic stents are still unrevealed, there are no solid reasons that can limit the clinical use of these devices.

Bioresorbable Coronary Scaffolds Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary factor driving the growth of global bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market is demand for safe and biocompatible coronary stents. Majority of big players in interventional cardiology market are actively involved in the development of bioresorbable coronary scaffolds. For instance, Medtronic Inc. is trying to develop completely bioresorbable stent for superficial femoral arteries under ‘Medtronic CardioVascular Bioabsorbable’ program. Bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market is still in nascent stage and is expected to evolve gradually as new and improved products with drug eluting properties enter the market in nearest future. The biggest challenge in development of bioresorbable coronary scaffolds is selection of bioresorbable material. The material for bioresorbable coronary scaffolds should be biocompatible as well as it should degrade in minimum time. However, most of the materials proposed today require minimum 24 months for degrade fully.

Bioresorbable Coronary Scaffolds Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market has been segmented on the basis of product type, material, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the global bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market is divided into following:

Drug Eluting Coronary Scaffolds Everolimus-eluting Device (Absorb GT1) Novolimus-eluting Device (DESolve) Sirolimus-eluting Device Paclitaxel-eluting device



Based on material, global bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market is segmented as below:

Polyglycolic acid (PGA) Polymers

Polyglycolide Polymers

Bioresorbable Magnesium

Based on end user, global bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Coronary Catheterization Labs

Bioresorbable Coronary Scaffolds Market: Overview

FDA approval of bioresorbable coronary scaffold is foreseen to take the huge leap forward in intervention cardiology market. Ongoing studies for development of bioresorbable coronary scaffold would bring couple of new products to the market in nearest future. The market is expected to expand steadily in emerging markets such as Japan and Latin America in next five years. The global market is expected to witness massive growth over the forecast period of 2017–2027 after approval of these devices in potential U.S. market. Manufacturers of these devices who already have approval in EU and some of Latin American countries are now seeing for approval in China, Japan and U.S.

Bioresorbable Coronary Scaffolds Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Europe so far dominated global bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market in 2016 and is expected to continue to do so due to more number of CE mark products in the market. Recently in April 2017, REVA Medical’s Fantom sirolimus-eluting bioresorbable scaffold received CE mark. North America bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market shows delayed growth due to late entry of highly potential products in the U.S. market.

Bioresorbable Coronary Scaffolds Market: Key Players

Some of players identified in bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market are Amaranth Medical, Inc., REVA Medical, Inc., Abbott Vascular Inc. (Abbott Laboratories Inc.), Elixir Medical Corporation, BIOTRONIK, Inc. among others. Moreover, according to literature review for bioresorbable coronary scaffolds, approximately 16 new device are in pipeline of various big players in interventional cardiology market, including Medtronic Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation among others.