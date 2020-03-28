Biorenewable Catalysts Market Growth Opportunity and Industry Revenue Analysis by Major Players, 2018-2025

Global Biorenewable Catalysts Market: Introduction

With environmental improvement in mind, manufacturers are focusing on the production of bio-based and biorenewable products, such as biorenewable catalysts. There are many types of biorenewable catalysts, such as copper catalysts, nickel catalysts, alumina catalysts and precious metal catalysts, for biorenewable feedstock.

Biorenewable catalysts can function without getting degraded in water and other liquid phases. They are functional in a variety of pH conditions and register high activity at lower temperatures. Biorenewable catalysts are capable of registering huge potential in the production of chemicals and materials. These catalysts are made with ingredients that are easily available. These biorenewable catalysts find a wide range of applications in various chemical production processes, such as acid-olefin saturation, de-oxygenation reaction, aromatic saturation and purification, among others.

Global Biorenewable Catalysts Market: Market Dynamics

Growing concern about over dependency on fossil-based products as these products increase the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is the major factor fueling the global biorenewable catalysts market. Growing consumption of biorenewable catalysts in various production processes, such as aromatic saturation, de-oxygenation processes, etc., due to growing chemical production worldwide will further drive the global biorenewable catalysts market during the forecast period. Biorenewable catalysts will be increasingly used to reduce harmful components released from fossil-based catalysts in future. Furthermore, due to legislations proposed by environmental agencies, consumption of biorenewable catalysts will continue to increase in near future.

Biorenewable catalysts are easy to produce and are easily availabile. However biorenewable catalysts are more expensive than fossil based catalysts, which is an important factor that might hamper the growth of the global biorenewable catalysts market during the forecast period. However, environment-friendly biorenewable catalysts are being continually developed by corporate groups. Besides, manufacturers have been focusing on developing products that meet diverse & demanding sets of requirements. For instance, non-renewable fossil raw materials can replace bio-renewable catalysts in various applications as they increase the renewable content by upto 100 percent. However, advanced properties of biorenewable catalysts coupled with growing demand for greener products will promote the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Biorenewable Catalysts Market: Market Segmentation

The global biorenewable catalysts market can be segmented by product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the global biorenewable catalysts market can be segmented as:

Nickel Catalysts

Palladium Catalysts

Copper Catalysts

Alumina Catalysts

Precious Metal Catalysts

Others

On the basis of application, the global biorenewable catalyst market can be segmented as:

Acid olefin Saturation

De-oxygenation Reactions

Aromatic Saturation

Purification

Others

Global Biorenewable Catalysts Market: Regional Outlook

In Europe, due to stringent environmental regulations, manufacturers are preferring to use biorenewable catalysts in their production processes. As a result, Europe is expected to gain BPS in the biorenewable catalysts market in the next few years.

Rapid growth in the usage of biorenewable catalysts has been witnessed across the world. North America is projected to grow at moderate to high rate in the biorenewable catalysts market. Latin America and Asia Pacific regions are expected to hold significant positions in the biorenewable catalysts market. In these regions, developing economies, such as China, Mexico and India, are major consumers of biorenewable catalysts. The Japan biorenewable catalysts market is estimated to register relatively weak growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Biorenewable Catalysts Market: Key Participants

The global biorenewable catalysts market is expected to be a fragmented market due to the presence of small to moderate scale manufacturers worldwide. Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global biorenewable catalysts market are:

BASF

Johnson Matthey

CRI Catalyst Company

The Euro support Group

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Corbion

Jiangsu Zhong Zheng Ceramic Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Christy Zhang Jiangsu Heyiyuan Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

Albert Zhang Shanghai Xinglu Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

Gunina Engineers

Chaalak Industries

Catalysts Europe

