Biorefinery Technologies Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

Biorefinery Technologies Market 2019

Description:

A biorefinery integrates biomass conversion processes and equipment to produce power, fuels and chemicals from biomass and other bio products. The biorefinery produce multiple fuels and products from petroleum and its substitutes. Industrial biorefineries have been are the most promising route to the creation of a new domestic bio based industry. The bio products derived are the high-value products enhance profitability, the high-volume fuel helps meet national energy needs, and the power production reduces costs and avoids greenhouse-gas emissions.

In 2018, the global Biorefinery Technologies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Biorefinery Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biorefinery Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bayer Material Science

Beta Renewables

Bp Biofuels

Celgene

Dominion Energy Services Llc

Dsm Nv

Dupont

Glycos Biotechnologies, Inc.

Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc.

Lanxess A.G

Petrobras

Sinopec

Valero Marketing And Supply Company

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Marine Biomass

Agricultural Biomass

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Transportation

Composite material

Power/Heat

Chemical Materials

Herbals

Plastic

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Biorefinery Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Marine Biomass

1.4.3 Agricultural Biomass

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biorefinery Technologies Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Transportation

1.5.3 Composite material

1.5.4 Power/Heat

1.5.5 Chemical Materials

1.5.6 Herbals

1.5.7 Plastic

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Biorefinery Technologies Market Size

2.2 Biorefinery Technologies Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Biorefinery Technologies Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Biorefinery Technologies Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

12.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Biorefinery Technologies Introduction

12.1.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company Revenue in Biorefinery Technologies Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Archer Daniels Midland Company Recent Development

12.2 Bayer Material Science

12.2.1 Bayer Material Science Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Biorefinery Technologies Introduction

12.2.4 Bayer Material Science Revenue in Biorefinery Technologies Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Bayer Material Science Recent Development

12.3 Beta Renewables

12.3.1 Beta Renewables Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Biorefinery Technologies Introduction

12.3.4 Beta Renewables Revenue in Biorefinery Technologies Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Beta Renewables Recent Development

12.4 Bp Biofuels

12.4.1 Bp Biofuels Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Biorefinery Technologies Introduction

12.4.4 Bp Biofuels Revenue in Biorefinery Technologies Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Bp Biofuels Recent Development

12.5 Celgene

12.5.1 Celgene Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Biorefinery Technologies Introduction

12.5.4 Celgene Revenue in Biorefinery Technologies Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Celgene Recent Development

12.6 Dominion Energy Services Llc

12.6.1 Dominion Energy Services Llc Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Biorefinery Technologies Introduction

12.6.4 Dominion Energy Services Llc Revenue in Biorefinery Technologies Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Dominion Energy Services Llc Recent Development

12.7 Dsm Nv

12.7.1 Dsm Nv Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Biorefinery Technologies Introduction

12.7.4 Dsm Nv Revenue in Biorefinery Technologies Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Dsm Nv Recent Development

12.8 Dupont

12.8.1 Dupont Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Biorefinery Technologies Introduction

12.8.4 Dupont Revenue in Biorefinery Technologies Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Dupont Recent Development

12.9 Glycos Biotechnologies, Inc.

12.9.1 Glycos Biotechnologies, Inc. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Biorefinery Technologies Introduction

12.9.4 Glycos Biotechnologies, Inc. Revenue in Biorefinery Technologies Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Glycos Biotechnologies, Inc. Recent Development

12.10 Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc.

12.10.1 Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Biorefinery Technologies Introduction

12.10.4 Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. Revenue in Biorefinery Technologies Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. Recent Development

12.11 Lanxess A.G

12.12 Petrobras

12.13 Sinopec

12.14 Valero Marketing And Supply Company

Continued…..

