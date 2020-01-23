Biorefinery Applications Market Size and Share 2018 to 2025 Sales, Production, Consumption and Segmentation

According to International Energy Agency (IEA), Biorefining is the sustainable processing of biomass into a spectrum of marketable products and energy.

Global Biorefinery Applications market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biorefinery Applications.

This report researches the worldwide Biorefinery Applications market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

Novozymes

Lanxes

Bayer

DuPont

Renewable Energy Group

Permolex

Green Plains

Dominion Energy Solutions

Valero Energy

Sofiproteol

Archer Daniels Midland

Biorefinery Applications Breakdown Data by Type

By raw material

Agricultural biomass

Marine biomass

Residuals & waste materials

By technology

Thermochemical

Biotechnological

Chemical

Mechanical

Biorefinery Applications Breakdown Data by Application

Energy products

Biofuels

Electricity

Others

Material products

Chemicals

Fertilizer

Polymers

Foodstuff

Others

Biorefinery Applications Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Biorefinery Applications Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

