Bioreactor DO (Dissolved Oxygen) Sensors Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2024

Dissolved oxygen is the term used while measuring the amount of dissolved oxygen which is present in a unit volume of water. Dissolved oxygen term is widely used in bioprocessing applications such as fermentation or cell culture. Optimizing the dissolved oxygen level is important for the organism to thrive, and at the same time, dissolved oxygen should not cause additional turbulence during aeration.

The dissolved oxygen sensors do not measure the actual oxygen content but measure the partial pressure of the oxygen in the water. The measurement of dissolved oxygen is displayed in terms of %, ppm or mg/L.

The amount of dissolved oxygen present in a given volume of water is a function of pressure, temperature and dissolved substances such as sugars, salts, and other gases. There are two types of dissolved oxygen sensors, optical and electrochemical. The optical dissolved oxygen sensor is still in a developing phase of use, but electrochemical dissolved oxygen sensors are widely used in several applications, including at the manufacturing scale.

Considering the time that a pharmaceutical or biotechnology company spends to bring a product to the market, selection of bioreactor components plays a crucial part. Unlike small molecules, the cost of production of biologics is comparatively high, and hence selection of cost-saving bioreactor components can add up to substantial profits. Single-use bioreactors have changed the dynamics of the Bioreactor Dissolved Oxygen Sensors Market as it has established itself as a popular choice at the preclinical, clinical and production stage. Moreover, the growth potential of the biologics industry coupled with low operational costs is expected to propel the market for dissolved oxygen sensors.

In terms of geography, the bioreactor dissolved oxygen sensors market has been segmented into five regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Europe. North America and Europe dominates the market with the presence of prominent international players in the bioreactor dissolved oxygen sensor market. Furthermore, stable government and industrial funding towards R&D activities will also contribute towards the bioreactor dissolved oxygen sensor market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region with economically developing countries such as India, China, and Japan. These countries offer a huge skilled labor pool, large population base, and favorable government policies. In addition, clinical trial and contract manufacturing industry is also booming in the Asia-Pacific region. This is also expected to contribute towards the growth of the bioreactor dissolved oxygen sensor market.

The bioreactor dissolved oxygen sensors market is experiencing introduction of novel products such as optical sensors which are easier to use and maintain. Several innovative products have entered the market in recent years, thanks to technology investments by major companies operating in this market. Key players in this industry are Mettler Toledo, Hach, Vernier, Emerson, YSI, Broadley-James among others.