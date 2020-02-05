BIOPSY DEVICES MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

New Study On “2018-2023 Biopsy Devices Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Forecast” Added To Wise Guy Reports Database

Global biopsy devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% for the forecasted period of 2018-2023. The market study includes segmentation based on the type, therapeutic areas, end users and regional analysis. The market is driven by number of factors, growing cases of cases being the top driver. Recently there has been a rise in the prevalence of cancer cases. Even cases of children below five being diagnosed with several of forms of cancer has increased. This has led to end users which includes hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and patients opting for biopsy to get accurate diagnosis of diseases. Other than cancer other biopsy is being used for other therapeutic areas which include kidney biopsy, brain biopsy, nerve biopsy and others.

Biopsy devices by type includes needle-based guns, needles, guidance systems and forceps. At present guidance systems have the highest market share followed by needle-based devices. Needle based biopsy market is expected to have highest growth rate. There has been constant influx of new products from various companies. One of the major driving factors for new product development is rising demand for minimally invasive procedures.

The report provides detailed & insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, patent analysis, pipeline analysis, market determinants, key company analysis, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

The regional outlook of global biopsy devices market includes: North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the world. North America has the highest market share amongst the major regions. North American market is driven by high awareness, availability of reimbursements and a good number of hospitals offering minimally invasive procedures. Availability of robotic guidance systems is also a major factor. APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing market. APAC market is driven by growing number of diagnosed patients, better healthcare system and improving economies.

Key Companies included in the report are Surgical Specialties, Becton Dickson and company, C.R. Bard, Boston Scientific, Devicor Medical Products Inc., Encapsule Medical Devices LLC., Ethicon, MDNA Life Sciences, and many others.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The market study of biopsy devices market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Authentic Public Databases

Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalogue.

Supplier Websites such as Alibaba, amazon for pricing analysis.

The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

