Bioprocess Integrity Testing Systems Market Competition- Forecast 2017-2027, Growth Opportunities, Demand, Analysis

Bioprocess integrity testing systems is an efficient process to find errors which might be in the product owing to improper control and filling procedures. Bioprocess integrity testing systems allow users in biopharmaceutical, biotechnology industry to confirm the integrity of the product. In the manufacturing of sterile drug products, it is critical to access the filter integrity testing as regulated by regulatory bodies. The filter in the bioprocess is subjected to wear owing to particle load, fluctuations in pressure and temperature, changes in pH, and other factors. The performance of filter elements is crucial in any bioprocess.

Bioprocess Integrity Testing Systems Market: Overview

In a process, a filter can have irreparable blockage of the filter membrane, cracks, and changes in the filter, with variations in the pore structure. Such blockages are easily detected cracks, however, variations in the pore are difficult to detect, and it is crucial to test the bioprocess integrity. Filter integrity testing varies from process to process such as for solutions it is preferred that the integrity test is performed during the final membrane filtration step and also before and after the use of filters in the process.

Bioprocess Integrity Testing Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Bioprocess integrity testing systems market would grow during the forecast years as many multi-national companies are focusing towards new product innovations and are required to follow the GMP guidelines which are the most critical factor in bioprocess integrity testing systems. Also, in the United States, there are stringent regulations for evaluation of materials and container closure systems the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have enforced stringent requirements for bioprocess integrity testing and Container Closure Integrity Testing (CCIT). Also, the integrity testing is highly recommended and adopted by leading biopharmaceutical players and biotechnology companies owing to the reliability of the systems, portability, and ease of implementation which is leading to a massive gain of market share in the bioprocess integrity testing systems market. Other factors contributing to bioprocess integrity testing systems market are increasing the availability of fully automated integrity test systems. The market for bioprocess integrity testing systems would be accelerated due to the accelerated testing capabilities of the systems.

Bioprocess Integrity Testing Systems Market: Segmentation

The market for bioprocess integrity testing systems can be primarily segmented into the various product types, process types, end users and regions:

By Product Types:

Destructive Testing

Non-Destructive Testing Bubble Point Testing Diffusion Testing Pressure Hold Testing



By Process Types:

Particle-Based

Liquid Property Based

By End Users:

Biopharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Others

Bioprocess Integrity Testing Systems Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, the bioprocess integrity testing systems market can be segmented into seven regions, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the most attractive region for the bioprocess integrity testing systems market attributing to the regulatory scenario of this region and availability of leading manufacturers in this region. Followed by which Europe and Japan as the leading regions in bioprocess integrity are testing systems market. These markets are also growing significantly due to the focus on the increased automation and fewer turnaround times in the bioprocesses. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is also expected to show significant growth in bioprocess integrity testing systems market due to increase in research and development activities, and development of biopharmaceutical infrastructure in this region. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan region has the presence of many small players which are operating at a regional level and contribute to a significant market share of the bioprocess integrity testing systems market.

Bioprocess Integrity Testing Systems Market: Key Players

The major participants in the global bioprocess integrity testing systems market are Merck Millipore, Eurofins Scientific, Pall Corporation, Sartorius Group, Viet Anh Scientific Co., Ltd. among others.

