Biopotential Sensor Market To Make Great Impact In Near Future by 2028 : FMI

Biopotential Sensors Market: Introduction

The human nervous system utilizes the ebbing and flow of ions in order to communicate. The transportation of ions within nerve fibers can be measured on the skin surface using an electro-chemical sensor, commonly referred to as a surface recording electrode or a biopotential sensor. The primary purpose of the surface recording electrode is to act as a transducer between the electron flow in the copper wire that is integrated in the system and the ionic transport within and along the nerve fiber. Biopotential sensors are incorporated in the process to detect the small electrical signal emitted within the human body. These electrical signals detected by biopotential sensors are conditioned and forwarded to a microprocessor that calculates and stores the data. The microprocessor then commands the health monitoring device to display the data gathered. Such devices with integrated biopotential sensors are procured by users, fitness trainers and medical personnel in order to monitor fitness trend or determine the heath condition of a patient under observation. Some cardiac parameters that can be monitored using biopotential sensors include, R-R intervals and Electrocardiogram (ECG). Biopotential sensors produce ECG waveforms, bioimpedance measurement, and pacemaker edge and heart rate detection, which enable the medical authorities to calculate the patient’s respiration.

Manufacturers offer bioimpedance (BioZ) and biopotential AFE (Analog Front-end) solutions for cardiac health monitoring applications. These biopotential sensors facilitate ultra-low power operation, clinical-grade accuracy and enable long battery life when used for fitness applications. Manufacturers are also offering biopotential sensors in smaller wafer-level packages in order to support wearable applications, such as chest straps and wrist-worn fitness devices.

Biopotential Sensors Market: Drivers

Increasing advancements in life science and healthcare instrumentation are the primary factors driving the growth of the global biopotential sensor market. Availability of high-performance health monitoring devices integrated with efficient biopotential sensors is estimated to provide a boost to the growth of the global biopotential sensor market. Huge investments are being made by scientific research organizations and institutes, and hospitals in order to procure efficient equipment integrated with biopotential sensors. These investments are expected to facilitate a platform for the global biopotential sensor market to grow further. High adoption of biopotential sensors by wearable device manufacturers is also expected to propel the growth of the global biopotential sensor market during the forecast period.

Biopotential Sensors Market: Segmentation

With regards to application, the global biopotential sensor market has been segmented into:

Fitness Applications Chest straps Wrist-worn devices

Medical Applications Arrhythmia detection patches Chest straps Remote patient monitoring systems ECG monitors Other wearable patient monitors



With regards to end use, the global biopotential sensor market has been segmented into:

Personal fitness tracking

Medical Electrocardiogram measurements R-R tracking Other medical end uses



Currently, medical applications of biopotential sensors account for a large market share in terms of value, due to the high adoption rate of patient monitoring devices in hospitals, clinics and dispensaries and other biological research institutions. However, fitness applications of biopotential sensors are estimated to record a relatively high growth rate in the global biopotential sensor market during the forecast period. This growth may be attributed to the ever-increasing disposable income and the consequent financial ease with which the population interested in fitness can procure such fitness-centric wearable devices.

Biopotential Sensors Market: Regional Outlook

High presence of manufacturers marketing their biopotential sensors in the North American market is anticipated to act as the primary driver for the biopotential sensor market in the region. Currently, the biopotential sensor market in North America holds a large share. Governments in Southeast Asian and other Asia Pacific economies are making investments in order to facilitate automated medical instrumentation equipment. These investments are anticipated to boost the growth of the biopotential sensor market in the region during the forecast period.

Biopotential Sensors Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key players operating in the biopotential sensor market include Maxim Integrated, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, Plessey, Omron Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, ON Semiconductor and Analog Devices Inc., among others. Among the key participants, Maxim Integrated holds a relatively high market share in the global biopotential sensor market.