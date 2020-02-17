Bioplastic Packaging Market Analysis, Global Share, Trends, Business Prospects by 2024 For The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE (Badische Anilin- und Soda-Fabrik), Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc. & Novamont S.p.A

The global bioplastic packaging market can be divided as renewable base and petrochemical base. Further, the renewable base bioplastic can be further segmented as bio-derived polyethylene (PE), starch, aliphatic and aromatic polyesters, cellulose, polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), molded fiber, aliphatic-aromatic co-polyester (AAC), polylactic acid (PLA), water soluble polymer (WSP) and others.

Request Sample pages of this report : https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/bioplastic-packaging-market/report-sample

Ongoing development in cellulose conversion technology, which is used for the extraction of cellulose from non-food crops such as husks, corn, wood and grass, is expected to improve yield quality and quantity of the bioplastic in coming years.

Based on packaging type, global bioplastic packaging market can be categorized as rigid plastic packaging and flexible packaging. On the basis of the end user of the bioplastic, the global bioplastic packaging market can be divided as catering and foodservice packaging, beverage packaging, nonfood packaging and others.

Among regions, Europe dominated the global bioplastic packaging market in 2014. It is then followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. The growing demand for eco friendly, advanced and effective packaging in Asia-Pacific countries such as China and India.

Access Report Summary : https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/bioplastic-packaging-market

Some of the major competitors in global bioplastic packaging market include The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE (Badische Anilin- und Soda-Fabrik), Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc., Novamont S.p.A., Braskem S.A., NatureWorks, LLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Innovia Films, Ltd., and ECM BioFilms, Inc.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact: