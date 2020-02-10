Bioplastic Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Bioplastic Market 2018
This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Bioplastics are plastics derived from renewable biomass sources, such as vegetable fats and oils, corn starch, or microbiota.[1] Bioplastic can be made from agricultural by-products and also from used plastic bottles and other containers using microorganisms. Common plastics, such as fossil-fuel plastics (also called petrobased polymers) are derived from petroleum or natural gas.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
BASF
NatureWorks
Arkemn
Novamont
Plantic
DSM
DuPont
Evonik Industries
Ecospan
Toray Industries
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Bio-PE
Bio-PET
Regenerated Cellulose
Poly Hydroxyalkonoates
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Packaging
Automotive
Consumer goods
Agriculture
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Bioplastic Market Research Report 2018
1 Bioplastic Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bioplastic
1.2 Bioplastic Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Bioplastic Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Bioplastic Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Bio-PE
1.2.4 Bio-PET
1.2.5 Regenerated Cellulose
1.2.6 Poly Hydroxyalkonoates
1.3 Global Bioplastic Segment by Application
1.3.1 Bioplastic Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Consumer goods
1.3.5 Agriculture
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Bioplastic Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Bioplastic Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 27 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Bioplastic (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Bioplastic Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Bioplastic Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
7 Global Bioplastic Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 BASF
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Bioplastic Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 BASF Bioplastic Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 NatureWorks
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Bioplastic Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 NatureWorks Bioplastic Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Arkemn
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Bioplastic Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Arkemn Bioplastic Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Novamont
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Bioplastic Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Novamont Bioplastic Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Plantic
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Bioplastic Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Plantic Bioplastic Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 DSM
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Bioplastic Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 DSM Bioplastic Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 DuPont
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Bioplastic Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 DuPont Bioplastic Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Evonik Industries
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Bioplastic Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Evonik Industries Bioplastic Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
