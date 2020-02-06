Biopharmaceuticals Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

A biopharmaceutical, also known as a biologic (al) medical product, biological, or biologic, is any pharmaceutical drug product manufactured in, extracted from, or semi synthesized from biological sources. Different from totally synthesized pharmaceuticals, they include vaccines, blood, blood components, allergenic, somatic cells, gene therapies, tissues, recombinant therapeutic protein, and living cells used in cell therapy. Biologics can be composed of sugars, proteins, or nucleic acids or complex combinations of these substances, or may be living cells or tissues. They (or their precursors or components) are isolated from living sources—human, animal, plant, fungal, or microbial.
It is costly to discover and develop new drugs/medicines due to expensive research processes, Costs associated with clinical trials, resource-intensive approval procedures and costs associated
With manufacturing (if the trials are successful).
An additional point is that European R&D costs are higher than in other world regions due to the fragmented European patent system. The implications of a fragmented patent system in Europe include high uncertainty, quality drop and prohibitive costs, which are at least four times higher than in the US, China and South Korea thus constituting a financial burden on especially small biopharmaceutical enterprises in Europe (van Pottelsberghe 2009).
The global Biopharmaceuticals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Biopharmaceuticals market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Biopharmaceuticals in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Biopharmaceuticals in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Biopharmaceuticals market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Biopharmaceuticals market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
- Roche
- Amgen
- AbbVie
- Sanofi-Aventis
- Johnson & Johnson
- Pfizer
- Novo Nordisk
- Eli Lilly
- Novartis
- Merck
Market size by Product
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Interferon
- Colony-Stimulating Factor
- Erythropoietin
- Insulin
- Vaccines
- Growth Hormones
- Others
Market size by End User
- Tumor
- Diabetes
- Cardiovascular
- Hemophilia
- Others
Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3740152-global-biopharmaceuticals-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and analyze the global Biopharmaceuticals market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
- To understand the structure of Biopharmaceuticals market by identifying its various subsegments.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- Focuses on the key global Biopharmaceuticals companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
- To project the value and sales volume of Biopharmaceuticals submarkets, with respect to key regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biopharmaceuticals are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Biopharmaceuticals market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biopharmaceuticals Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Biopharmaceuticals Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Monoclonal Antibodies
1.4.3 Interferon
1.4.4 Colony-Stimulating Factor
1.4.5 Erythropoietin
1.4.6 Insulin
1.4.7 Vaccines
1.4.8 Growth Hormones
1.4.9 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Biopharmaceuticals Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Tumor
1.5.3 Diabetes
1.5.4 Cardiovascular
1.5.5 Hemophilia
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Biopharmaceuticals Market Size
2.1.1 Global Biopharmaceuticals Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Biopharmaceuticals Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Biopharmaceuticals Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Biopharmaceuticals Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Biopharmaceuticals Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Biopharmaceuticals Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Biopharmaceuticals Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Biopharmaceuticals Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Biopharmaceuticals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Biopharmaceuticals Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Biopharmaceuticals Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Biopharmaceuticals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Biopharmaceuticals Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Biopharmaceuticals Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Biopharmaceuticals Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Biopharmaceuticals Sales by Product
4.2 Global Biopharmaceuticals Revenue by Product
4.3 Biopharmaceuticals Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Biopharmaceuticals Breakdown Data by End User
…
Biopharmaceuticals Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Roche
11.1.1 Roche Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Roche Biopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Roche Biopharmaceuticals Products Offered
11.1.5 Roche Recent Development
11.2 Amgen
11.2.1 Amgen Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Amgen Biopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Amgen Biopharmaceuticals Products Offered
11.2.5 Amgen Recent Development
11.3 AbbVie
11.3.1 AbbVie Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 AbbVie Biopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 AbbVie Biopharmaceuticals Products Offered
11.3.5 AbbVie Recent Development
11.4 Sanofi-Aventis
11.4.1 Sanofi-Aventis Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Sanofi-Aventis Biopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Sanofi-Aventis Biopharmaceuticals Products Offered
11.4.5 Sanofi-Aventis Recent Development
11.5 Johnson & Johnson
11.5.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Johnson & Johnson Biopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Johnson & Johnson Biopharmaceuticals Products Offered
11.5.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development
11.6 Pfizer
11.6.1 Pfizer Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Products Offered
11.6.5 Pfizer Recent Development
11.7 Novo Nordisk
11.7.1 Novo Nordisk Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Novo Nordisk Biopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Novo Nordisk Biopharmaceuticals Products Offered
11.7.5 Novo Nordisk Recent Development
11.8 Eli Lilly
11.8.1 Eli Lilly Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Eli Lilly Biopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Eli Lilly Biopharmaceuticals Products Offered
11.8.5 Eli Lilly Recent Development
11.9 Novartis
11.9.1 Novartis Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Novartis Biopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Novartis Biopharmaceuticals Products Offered
11.9.5 Novartis Recent Development
11.10 Merck
11.10.1 Merck Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Merck Biopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Merck Biopharmaceuticals Products Offered
11.10.5 Merck Recent Development
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3740152-global-biopharmaceuticals-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com