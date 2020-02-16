Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2024

Biopharmaceutical Logistics is the logistics of Biopharmaceutical, medical and surgical supplies, and other products needed to support doctors, nurses, and other health and dental care providers. Because it’s final customers are responsible for the lives and health of their patients, medical logistics is unique in that it seeks to optimize effectiveness rather than efficiency. Medical logistics functions comprise an important part of the health care system: after staff costs, medical supplies are the single most expensive component of health care. To drive costs out of the health-care sector, medical logistics providers are adopting supply chain management theories.

Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

This report studies the global Biopharmaceutical Logistic market status and forecast, categorizes the global market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Biopharmaceutical Logistic market will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 89900 million by 2024, from US$ 71000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Biopharmaceutical Logistic business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Biopharmaceutical Logistic market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

FedEx

AmerisourceBergen

UPS (Marken)

DB Schenker

XPO Logistics

Panalpina

Nippon Express

GEODIS

VersaCold

Agility

DSV

Sinotrans

Kerry Logistics

SF Express

CEVA

CH Robinson

Air Canada Cargo

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Ground Shipping

Sea Shipping

Air Shipping

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Biopharmaceutical Logistic consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Biopharmaceutical Logistic market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Biopharmaceutical Logistic manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Biopharmaceutical Logistic with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Biopharmaceutical Logistic submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

