Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO 2018 Global Market Key Players – Lonza, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH, Inno Biologics, Sdn Bhd, JRS Pharma – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report studies the Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO market by product type and applications/end industries.

U.S is estimated to have the largest number of biomanufacturing facilities, which in turn, has resulted in the largest share of North America region. Moreover, presence of effective regulatory bodies to monitor the overall biopharmaceutical development process to ensure the product safety and efficacy is driving the regional market of North America.

The global Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Lonza

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH

Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd

JRS Pharma

BIOMEVA GmbH

ProBioGen

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.

TOYOBO CO., LTD

Samsung BioLogics

Patheon

CMC Biologics

Binex Co., Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

WuXi Biologics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mammalian

Non-mammalian

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Contract Manufacturing

Contract Research

