BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging market by product type and applications/end industries.

The need for efficient packaging and transportation solutions in the biopharmaceutical industry primarily drives this market. Strict government regulations for packaging of biopharma products is impacting the market positively. FDA regulations in the US mandate the use of high barrier packaging materials and sealants for several liquid drugs. These drugs require packaging that exhibit impermeability, and chemicals and heat resisting capabilities. Governments in developing countries such as China and India are continuously upgrading their industry standards for packaging to maintain quality, safety, and to reduce breakage/spillage and contamination. This trend is likely to boost the demand for advanced biopharma chain packaging materials and logistics services during the forecast period. North America is the largest market in terms of consumption of pharma packaging, accounting for a market share of about 30% in 2017. In 2017, APAC accounted for 22% of the global market and is estimated to be the fastest growing biopharma cold chain packaging market.

The global BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.