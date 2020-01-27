Biopesticides Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 17.37% and Forecast to 2022

Biopesticide products include substances such as biochemical pesticides, microbial pesticides, and other pesticide-related substances synthesized by plants, which are eco-friendly and easy to use. These are the key components of the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approach, which are receiving utmost practical attention with a focus to reduce the use of synthetic chemical products.
The analysts forecast the global biopesticides market to grow at a CAGR of 17.37% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global biopesticides market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of biopesticides.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Biopesticides Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• BASF
• Bayer
• DuPont
• Novozymes
• Sumitomo Chemical
Other prominent vendors
• AgBiTech
• Agrilife SOM Phytopharma India
• Andermatt Biocontrol
• Arysta LifeScience
• Certis USA
• FMC
• Hebei Veyong Bio-Chemical
• Isagro
• Phyllom BioProducts
• Seipasa
Market driver
• Increase in pest activities due to global warming
Market challenge
• Lack of profit and risk involved
Market trend
• Advances in biopesticide development
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by crop type
Global biopesticides market by crop type
PART 07: Market segmentation by active ingredients
Global biopesticides market by active ingredient
Global biopesticides market from natural products
Global biopesticides market from microbials
Global biopesticides market from macrobials
Global biopesticides market from semiochemicals
PART 08: Market segmentation by product type
Global biopesticides market by product type
Global bioherbicides market
Global biofungicides market
Global bioinsecticides market
Global bionematicides market
Global other biopesticides market
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
Global biopesticides market by geography
Biopesticides market in North America
Biopesticides market in Europe
Biopesticides market in APAC
Biopesticides market in Latin America
Biopesticides market in ROW
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: Market trends
Advances in biopesticide development
Multiple usages of biopesticides
Increasing environmental concerns
PART 13: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Other prominent vendors
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
BASF
Bayer
DuPont
Novozymes
Sumitomo Chemical
……..CONTINUED
