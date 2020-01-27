Biopesticides Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 17.37% and Forecast to 2022

Biopesticide products include substances such as biochemical pesticides, microbial pesticides, and other pesticide-related substances synthesized by plants, which are eco-friendly and easy to use. These are the key components of the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approach, which are receiving utmost practical attention with a focus to reduce the use of synthetic chemical products.

The analysts forecast the global biopesticides market to grow at a CAGR of 17.37% during the period 2017-2021.

To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of biopesticides.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Biopesticides Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Key vendors

• BASF

• Bayer

• DuPont

• Novozymes

• Sumitomo Chemical

Other prominent vendors

• AgBiTech

• Agrilife SOM Phytopharma India

• Andermatt Biocontrol

• Arysta LifeScience

• Certis USA

• FMC

• Hebei Veyong Bio-Chemical

• Isagro

• Phyllom BioProducts

• Seipasa

Market driver

• Increase in pest activities due to global warming

Market challenge

• Lack of profit and risk involved

Market trend

• Advances in biopesticide development

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by crop type

Global biopesticides market by crop type

PART 07: Market segmentation by active ingredients

Global biopesticides market by active ingredient

Global biopesticides market from natural products

Global biopesticides market from microbials

Global biopesticides market from macrobials

Global biopesticides market from semiochemicals

PART 08: Market segmentation by product type

Global biopesticides market by product type

Global bioherbicides market

Global biofungicides market

Global bioinsecticides market

Global bionematicides market

Global other biopesticides market

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

Global biopesticides market by geography

Biopesticides market in North America

Biopesticides market in Europe

Biopesticides market in APAC

Biopesticides market in Latin America

Biopesticides market in ROW

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

Advances in biopesticide development

Multiple usages of biopesticides

Increasing environmental concerns

PART 13: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Other prominent vendors

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

BASF

Bayer

DuPont

Novozymes

Sumitomo Chemical

……..CONTINUED

